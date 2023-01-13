Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Price Modification - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on January 13, 2023.



Buenos Aires, January 13, 2023 - CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY, ByMA:CRES), leading Latinamerican agricultural company, in compliance with the provsions of Article 11 of Chapter 1 of Title 1 and Article 3 of Chapter 1 of Title XII of the Rules of the National Securities Commission ("CNV") (T.O. 2013) and its amendments, reports that its Board of Directors, by virtue of the powers granted at the meeting held on November 1, 2022, when the share repurchase program was created for up to the sum of ARS 4,000,000,000 under the terms of Article 64 of Law 26,831 and the Regulations of the National Securities Commission, has resolved to modify the acquisition price of its own shares, establishing a maximum value of USD 8.50 per ADS and up to a maximum value in pesos of ARS 305 per share, maintaining the remaining terms and conditions duly communicated.



As of this date, the Company has repurchased the equivalent of 3,416,729 common shares that represent approximately 16.44% of the approved program.



