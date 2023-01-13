Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-11
237.25 ARS   +2.06%
11:50aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Price Modification - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Installment Class - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Price Modification - Form 6-K

01/13/2023 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on January 13, 2023.

Buenos Aires, January 13, 2023 - CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY, ByMA:CRES), leading Latinamerican agricultural company, in compliance with the provsions of Article 11 of Chapter 1 of Title 1 and Article 3 of Chapter 1 of Title XII of the Rules of the National Securities Commission ("CNV") (T.O. 2013) and its amendments, reports that its Board of Directors, by virtue of the powers granted at the meeting held on November 1, 2022, when the share repurchase program was created for up to the sum of ARS 4,000,000,000 under the terms of Article 64 of Law 26,831 and the Regulations of the National Securities Commission, has resolved to modify the acquisition price of its own shares, establishing a maximum value of USD 8.50 per ADS and up to a maximum value in pesos of ARS 305 per share, maintaining the remaining terms and conditions duly communicated.
As of this date, the Company has repurchased the equivalent of 3,416,729 common shares that represent approximately 16.44% of the approved program.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 16:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
11:50aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Price Modification - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Installment Class - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Installment Class - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Installment Class - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : - Repurchase 122022 - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Notes Issuance - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Results - Series XL Notes Issuance (USD linked)
PU
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95 850 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2022 37 088 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 96 788 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 137 B 760 M 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 237,25 ARS
Average target price 195,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Alejandro Mario Bartolomé Independent Director
Liliana Irene Glikin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA3.04%760
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-1.99%3 079
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-1.01%2 563
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.08%2 420
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.0.31%1 557
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.6.12%976