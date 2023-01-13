Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Shares Buyback Program - Maximum Price Modification

The Company reported that its Board of Directors has decided to modify the acquisition price of its own shares

It was established a maximum value of USD 8.50 per ADS and up to a maximum value in pesos of ARS 305 per share, maintaining the remaining terms and conditions duly communicated.

As of this date, the Company has repurchased the equivalent of 3,416,729 common shares that represent approximately 16.44% of the approved program.