Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Warrants Exercise May-2023 - Form 6-K

Therefore, a total of 35,017ordinary shares of the Company will be registered, with a face value of ARS 1. As a result of the exercise, USD 17,634.56were collected by the Company.

After the exercise of these warrants, the number of shares and the capital stock of the Company increased from 593,354,866to 593,389,883, and the number of outstanding warrants decreased from 89,324,971 to 88,293,771.



Likewise, the exercise of the warrants has been carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions established in the issuance prospectus dated February 12, 2021, and complementary notices regarding the offer made by the Company of 90,000,000 ordinary book-entry shares and 90,000,000 options to subscribe ordinary shares (warrants).

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - June 2, 2023 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES),informs that between May 17 and 25, 2023, certain warrants holders have exercised their right to acquire additional shares.