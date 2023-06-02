Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
323.65 ARS   +3.82%
12:05pCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Warrants Exercise May-2023 - Form 6-K
PU
05/24Tranche Update on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 17, 2022.
CI
05/23Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Interest Payment Notes Xxx - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Warrants Exercise May-2023 - Form 6-K

06/02/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is an English translation of the letter dated June 2, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - June 2, 2023 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES),informs that between May 17 and 25, 2023, certain warrants holders have exercised their right to acquire additional shares.
Therefore, a total of 35,017ordinary shares of the Company will be registered, with a face value of ARS 1. As a result of the exercise, USD 17,634.56were collected by the Company.
After the exercise of these warrants, the number of shares and the capital stock of the Company increased from 593,354,866to 593,389,883, and the number of outstanding warrants decreased from 89,324,971 to 88,293,771.
Likewise, the exercise of the warrants has been carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions established in the issuance prospectus dated February 12, 2021, and complementary notices regarding the offer made by the Company of 90,000,000 ordinary book-entry shares and 90,000,000 options to subscribe ordinary shares (warrants).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 16:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
12:05pCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Warrants Exercise May-2023 - Form 6-K
PU
05/24Tranche Update on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agrope..
CI
05/23Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Interest Payment Notes Xxx - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Installment Series Xxxix - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Presentación Institucional | IIIQ 2023
PU
05/12Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Webcast | IIIQ 2023
PU
05/12Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Conference Call | IIIQ 2023
PU
05/12Transcript : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y A..
CI
05/11Cresud : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Reports Ear..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 95 850 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2022 37 088 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2022 96 788 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 185 B 772 M 772 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 323,65 ARS
Average target price 530,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Diego Chillado Biaus General Manager-Argentina Operations
Alejandro Mario Bartolomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA40.56%772
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-7.65%2 754
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.2.03%2 346
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-20.84%1 946
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-7.91%1 414
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.3.74%974
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer