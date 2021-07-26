Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Form 6-K)
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on July 26, 2021.
By letter dated July 26, 2021, CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. ('the Company') informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:
- Issuer Rating: AA (arg)
-
Series 23 Notes for up to USD 50 MM (expandable up to USD 200 MM) maturing in February 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series 27 Notes for up to USD 20 MM (expandable up to USD 240 MM) maturing in July 2021: AA(arg)
-Series 29 Notes for up to USD 15 MM (expandable up to USD 200 MM) maturing in December 2021: AA(arg)
-
Series 30 Notes for up to USD 20 MM (expandable up to USD 50 MM) maturing in August 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series 31 Notes for up to USD 44.2 MM maturing in November 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series 32 Notes for up to USD 44.2 MM maturing in November 2022: AA(arg)
-
Series 33 Notes for up to USD 35.7 MM maturing in July 2024: AA(arg)
-
Series 34 Notes for up to USD 35.7 MM maturing in June 2024: AA(arg)
Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.
