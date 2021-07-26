Log in
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Form 6-K)

07/26/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria,
Financiera y Agropecuaria
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Cresud Inc.
(Translation of registrant´s name into English)
Republic of Argentina
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Carlos Della Paolera 261
(C1001ADA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive offices)
Form 20-F ⌧Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes oNo x
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE 'COMPANY')
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on July 26, 2021.
By letter dated July 26, 2021, CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. ('the Company') informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:
- Issuer Rating: AA (arg)
-
Series 23 Notes for up to USD 50 MM (expandable up to USD 200 MM) maturing in February 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series 27 Notes for up to USD 20 MM (expandable up to USD 240 MM) maturing in July 2021: AA(arg)

-Series 29 Notes for up to USD 15 MM (expandable up to USD 200 MM) maturing in December 2021: AA(arg)
-
Series 30 Notes for up to USD 20 MM (expandable up to USD 50 MM) maturing in August 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series 31 Notes for up to USD 44.2 MM maturing in November 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series 32 Notes for up to USD 44.2 MM maturing in November 2022: AA(arg)
-
Series 33 Notes for up to USD 35.7 MM maturing in July 2024: AA(arg)
-
Series 34 Notes for up to USD 35.7 MM maturing in June 2024: AA(arg)
Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 19:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
