Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Central Bank of the Argentine Republic Communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 10:05am EDT

The Company releases a material fact to inform that according to the Communication 'A' 7106, it is analyzing the impact of said provision.

The company informs that according to the Communication 'A' 7106 (http://www.bcra.gov.ar/Pdfs/comytexord/A7106.pdf), issued by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic which establishes, among other issues, that those who register scheduled capital maturities between 10.15.2020 and 03.31.2021 for issuance of publicly registered debt securities in the country denominated in foreign currency from private sector clients or from the entities themselves, must submit to the Central Bank a detail of a refinancing plan based on the following criteria: (a) that the net amount for which the exchange market will be accessed in the original terms will not exceed 40% of the amount of capital maturing in the period indicated above, and (b) that the rest of the capital should be, as a minimum, refinanced with a new external debt with an average life of 2 years; the Company is analyzing the impact of said provision in order to comply in due time and form with the requirements of the Central Bank, if applicable.

Likewise, as has been duly reported, on November 14 of this year, the Class XXIV Notes expires for a nominal value of USD 73,605,400 as well as other banking debt.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
10:05aCRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Central Bank of the Argentine Republic Co..
PU
09/10CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Calendar Results FY20 - Reschedule
PU
08/28CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Price Supplement Note Series XXX
PU
06/10CRESUD : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Conference Call IIQ 2020
PU
02/12CRESUD : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/22CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Local Bond Issuance
PU
01/22CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Santander Conference - Cancun Enero 2020
PU
2019CRESUD : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019CRESUD S.A. : 2.660982% Stock Dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 82 665 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net income 2019 -18 749 M -249 M -249 M
Net Debt 2019 229 B 3 041 M 3 041 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,17x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18 357 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,68x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 77,00 ARS
Last Close Price 37,55 ARS
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
Managers
NameTitle
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Jorge Oscar Fernández Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA-28.41%244
WALMART INC.15.02%387 346
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.72%37 141
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.61%28 463
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.23%22 479
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED16.33%18 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group