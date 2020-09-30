Log in
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Conerence Call | IVQ 2020

09/30/2020

FY 2020

Conference Call

September 30, 2020

Hosted by:

  • Alejandro Elsztain, CEO
  • Carlos Blousson, General Manager of Argentina & Bolivia
  • Matias Gaivironsky, CFO

1

MAIN EVENTS FOR FY2020

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(ARS bn)

Agribusiness

33.4

Adjusted EBITDA

+31.3%

(+21.5% vs. FY19)

5.7

7.4

FY 19

FY 20

NET RESULT

20,0

(ARS bn)

3,9

FY 19

FY 20

FY 19

FY 20

-26,8

-40,7

Net Result

Net Result Attributable to

Controlling Company

RECORD PLANTED AREA FOR FY20

264

Th. ha

(+6.5% vs. FY19)

BRASILAGRO

FARMLAND

SALES

84.2

BRL Million

FY20

(Jatobá & Alto Taquarí

fractions)

MAIN FY20 AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

AGRIBUSINESS

  • Sale of 6.0% stake of Brasilagro for USD 15.6 MM
  • Merger agreement between Brasilagro & Agrifirma adding 28,930 hectares to its farmland portfolio
  • Normal operations in the region as essential activity

URBAN BUSINESS & INVESTMENTS (IRSA)

  • Shopping malls and hotels closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown in Argentina.
  • Normal operations in the Office segment. Sales for USD 145 MM during IVQ20 & IQ21.
  • In Israel, negotiations with IDBD bondholders reached the Tel Aviv District Court which ordered the opening of a liquidation procedure against IDBD. We are analyzing the resolution and evaluating the course of action.

2

Alto Taquarí

CRESUD PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION

OWN E D AN D LON G - T ERM CON CESION (T H . HA)

0.1

4.5

28.9

1.10.1

Serra Grande

PI

MTBA

Jatobá

Arrojadinho

Río do Meio

763,7

731.6 730,5 730,4 730,4

+4.1%

1.9

761,8 761.8

Total Surface

Jatobá Partial Sale

Alto Taquarí Partial Sale

Agrifirma's Merge

Serra Grande Acquisition Alto Taquarí Partial Sale

Jatobá Partial Sale

Total Surface

FY 2019

(IQ 20 - Sep 19)

(IIQ 20 - Oct 19)

(IIIQ 20 - Jan 20)

(IVQ 20 - May 20)

(IVQ 20 - Jun 20)

(IVQ 20 - Jun 20)

FY 2020

3

BRASILAGRO MERGE WITH AGRIFIRMA

JAN UARY 2 0 2 0

  • 28.930 hectares (total surface), of crops and cattle activity

Rio do Meio

  • Scale gain and synergies with Brasilagro's current operation in Bahia
  • G&A dilution

Chaparral

  • Merge through stock Exchange - NAV x NAV: BRL 31.5/Share of Brasilagro

BrasilAgro

Agrifirma's Merge

BrasilAgro

(before Merge)

(after Merge)

Jatobá

Portfolio (hectares)

185,147

28,930

214,077

Arrojadinho

Independent Valuation (BRL M)

1,337,282

205,616

1,542,898

Share Capital (BRL)

584,224,000

115,586,577

699,810,577

5,215,385

62,104,301

shares issued

Number of shares

56,888,916

5,869,872¹

654.487

654,487

subscription bonus²

subscription bonus²

¹ 25% of total shares have a two years lockup

Bahia

2 Structure created to ensure the two years lockup

CRESUD SALE OF STAKE IN BRASILAGRO

In January 2020, Cresud has sold in the market 3,400,000 ordinary shares of Brasilagro representative of approximately 6% of its share capital for ~ USD 15.6 million

CRESUD STAKE IN BRASILAGRO

43.3% 36.9% 33.6%

Previous Stake

After Sale

After Merge

(Sep 2019)

(Jan 2020)

(Current)

4

FARMLAND REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

FISCAL Y EAR 2 0 2 0

FARMLAND ACQUISITIONS

Ribeiro Gonçalves (PI)

Total Area: 4,500 hectares

Arable Area: 2,900 hectares (to be developed)

Potential activity: Grains cultivation

Acquisition Price: BRL 25.0 million

BRL/arable land: 8,500

Initial Payment: BRL 11.0 million,

balance in three equal annual installments

Additionally, the company has an agricultural partnership in a contiguous area of 5,700 hectares of arable and developed land.

The Agricultural Partnership has a term up to 12 years, with a pre-fixed call option until 2024.

FARMLAND SALES EVOLUTION

(USD million)

PROFIT

BOOK VALUE

67

46

34

60

20

39

19

17

14

7

7

2

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Jatobá Partial Sales

Alto Taquarí Partial Sales

Date of sale

IQ20 (Sep 19)

IV20 (Jun 20)

IIQ20 (Oct 19)

IVQ20 (Jun 20)

Area (hectares)

Total: 1,134 ha

Total: 1,875 ha

Total: 85 ha

Total: 105 ha

Productive: 893 ha

Productive: 1,500 ha

Productive: 65 ha

Productive: 105 ha

Acquisition Price +

BRL 1.7 MM

BRL 3.5 MM

BRL 1.2 MM

BRL 1.3 MM

CAPEX

Nominal Sale Price

302 bags/ha

300 bags/ha

1,100 bags/ha

1,100 bags/ha

BRL 22.7 MM

BRL 45.0 MM

BRL 5.5 MM

BRL 11.0 MM

IRR (BRL - USD)

14.7% - 7.0%

14.3% - 5.0%

21.4% - 13.0%

21.1% - 14.4%

5

RECORD PLANTED AREA

GOOD REGIONAL WEATHER

CONDITIONS

74

65

47

46

44

36

37

23 23

16

T H . HECTARES

CROP BREAKDOWN

HISTORICAL

(FY 20)

RECORD

13%

11%

51%

24%

212

213

Soybean

200

202

205

Corn

183

179

Sugarcane

Others

142

141

82

49

36 37

+6.5%

264

248 10 Paraguay

8 14 Bolivia

15

199

101 Brazil

95

131 139 Argentina

FY 95 FY 96 FY 97 FY 98 FY 99 FY 00 FY 01 FY 02 FY 03 FY 04 FY 05 FY 06 FY 07 FY 08 FY 09 FY 10 FY 11 FY 12 FY 13 FY 14 FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20

6

FARMING: COMMODITY PRICES AND GLOBAL STOCKS

SOYBEAN & CORN PRICES (CBOT)

400

383

350

300

250

200

150

146

100

sep/2018

dic/2018

mar/2019

jun/2019

sep/2019

dic/2019

mar/2020

jun/2020

sep/2020

Maíz CBOT disponible en US$/tt

Soja CBOT disponible en US$/tt

SOYBEAN STOCK / CONSUMPTION RATIO

35%

30%

25,9%

25%

20%

21,8%

15%

14%

10%

9%

5%

0%

07/08 08/09 09/10 10/11 11/12 12/13 13/14 14/15 15/16 16/17 17/18 18/19 20/21 20/21

ant Act.

EE.UU

Mundo

Prom Mundo

Prom EEUU

FOB SOYBEAN PRICE

US, BRAZIL & ARGENTINA

460

440

420

400

380

360

340

320

300

280

05/17

07/17

09/17

11/17

01/18

03/18

05/18

07/18

09/18

11/18

01/19

03/19

05/19

07/19

09/19

11/19

01/20

03/20

05/20

07/20

09/20

FOB EEUU Golfo

FOB Brasil

FOB Argentina

CORN STOCK / CONSUMPTION RATIO

35%

30%

27,3%

25%

20%

18,7%

19,3%

15%

13,3%

10%

5%

0%

07/08 08/09 09/10 10/11 11/12 12/13 13/14 14/15 15/16 16/17 17/18 18/19 19/20 20/21 20/21

Ant

Act

EE.UU

Mundo

Prom EEUU

Prom Mundo

7

GOOD PRODUCTIVE RESULTS FOR 2020 CAMPAIGN

CROP PRODUCTION

Th. tn

Argentina

Brazil

+2.0%

Bolivia

Paraguay

812

828

24

24 12

29

536

203

310

23

21

116

557

482

376

FY18

FY19

FY20

SUGARCANE PRODUCTION

Tn/ha

Brazil

Bolivia

+12.1%

2.150

2.411

1.898

172

146

67

1.831

2.004

2.239

CROP YIELDS

Tn/ha

6.3

6.1

5.5

2.6

2.9

2.7

Soybean

FY18

FY19

FY20E

MEAT PRODUCTION

Th. Tn & Th units

94

99

74

11,783

2,485

10,566

11,173

9,298

Recent ~20%

59 cattle stock sale in

Argentina

11

4

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY18

FY19

FY20

8

COVID-19 AGRIBUSINESS WORKING AS ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY

P ROTOCOL USE D BY CRESUD IN IT S FARM S

SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL

Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties.

Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others.

Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice.

FARMS ACCESS CONTROL

Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm).

SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS

Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings.

REDUCED TRANSPORT USE

The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use.

the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too.

CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING

Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions

Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility

In this way, Cresud supports the measures ordered

by the National Government to ensure

the provision of basic supplies and food.

9

MEATPACKING FACILITY

M AIN E V E NTS FOR FY 2 0 2 0

RECORD VOLUME OF SLAUGHTER

37.6%

FIRST POSITIVE EBITDA

Th. Heads

After five years losses

(USD million)

116

1,5

107

101

84

77

86

-0,4

-4,7

-4,4

-5,6

-7,9

FY 15

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

FY 15

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

INCREASE IN EXPORTS

66% in Kg and 39% in value

World meat consumption by country

Source: USDA 2019

USA

20%

China

14%

Others Brazil

40% E.U. 13%

13%

CHINESE MARKET

HILTON QUOTA

License obtained to access the market

Right to export 1.399 Ton to EU

with tariff exemption

KOSHER BUSINESS OPTIMIZATION

100% fulfilled

For Israel and USA markets

10

Market share en trading

2008-2009

2020-2021

corn

2.0%

5.3%

wheat

1.2%

3.0%

soybean

0.7%

3.7%

AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

T RAD ING, GAT HE RIN G & AGT ECH

LEADING GRAIN BROKER IN ARGENTINA

Traded Tonnes Evolution

(Th. tn)

Brokerage

Trading

Derivatives

Gathering

1.259

1.487

1.733

1.684

2.001

2.241

3.030

3.307

3.940

5.132

4.018

Exports

Consulting

122

259

558

618

655

735

Specialties

Portfolio Management

Logistics

Training

PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

The world most visited agribusiness platform

~41 mm annual visits & 1,250 k monthly contacts

2020

LATAM EXPANSION

Annual visits (Th.)

Monthly contacts

Revenues (USD)

1.252.557

2.612.319

2020

41.021

+109%

+43%

2018

+104%

1.821.767

20.137

1.463.603

2020

598.489

2020

11.575

418.192

2020

2019

2020

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Central Hub

11

INVESTMENT IN IRSA - ARGENTINA BUSINESS CENTER

RE N TAL SEGM E NT AS OF JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0

SHOPPING MALLS

OFFICE BUILDINGS

HOTELS

FY

Stock (sqm)

332k

Occupancy

93.2%

2020

∆ i.a.

Real Sales (%)

-25.9%

(-92.9% ∆ IVQ 20)

  • Lockdown since March 20, 2020.
  • Full impact in IVQ20.
  • Malls in the interior of the country have reopened under strict protocols and Distrito Arcos in BA City.

FY

Stock (sqm)

115k

A & A+

93.0%

2020

Occupancy

∆ i.a.

Avg. Rent

26.7

(USD/sqm)

  • Normal operations and rents' collection since COVID-19 Pandemic.
  • Slight increase in vacancy but above BA City premium market.
  • "200 Della Paolera" construction works suspended on March 20 and recently reestablished with restrictions. 95% works progress and 61% leased signed. Estimated opening: 1H21.

FY

Stock (rooms)

718

Occupancy

0.6%

2020

∆ i.a.

Avg. Rate

156

(USD/room)

(86 ∆ IVQ 20)

  • Shut down since March 20, 2020.
  • Full impact in IVQ20.
  • Intercontinental only working under a contingency and emergency plan.

12

INVESTMENT IN IRSA - ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER

IDBD DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

  • The Company had been negotiating with the holders of its 3 series of bonds due to its financial situation (negative NAV)
  • IDBD Debt amounts to ~NIS 2 billion
    • Series 9: NIS 910 million (without guarantee)
    • Series 14: NIS 880 million (collateral of 70% DIC shares)
    • Series 15: NIS 240 million (collateral 5% CLAL shares)
  • After several rounds of negotiation, where Dolphin tried to reach an agreement beneficial to the parties, the creditors rejected the offers and asked the Tel Aviv District Court to order the opening of bankruptcy procedure against IDBD.
  • On September 25, 2020, the Court resolved that IDBD is insolvent and has therefore resolved to grant all three orders requested and accordingly, issued an order for the initiation of proceedings and liquidation of IDBD, and has appointed a liquidator to IDBD and interim receivers over the Pledged DIC Shares and the Pledged Clal Shares.
  • As of to date, we are analyzing together with our local and international advisors the judicial decision, alternatives and course of action.
  • With respect to our non-consolidated financial statements, as of June 30, 2020, the investment in IDBD is valued at zero.

Financial

Results

14

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - A RS M IL L ION

P&L

Agribusiness

Argentina Business Center

Israel Business Center

Total

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

1

Revenues

25,492

18,574

37.2%

14,127

18,630

-24.2%

81,637

73,537

11.0%

121,256

110,741

9.5%

2

Costs

-21,743

-15,969

36.2%

-5,932

-6,989

-15.1%

-59,296

-52,426

7.4%

-83,971

-75,384

11.4%

3

Initial recognition and changes in the FV of biological

2,827

2,305

22.6%

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,827

2,305

22.6%

assets and agricultural products at the point of harvest

4

Changes in the net realizable value of agricultural

657

-43

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

657

-43

-

products after harvest

5

Gross Profit

7,233

4,867

48.6%

8,195

11,641

-29.6%

25,341

21,111

20.0%

40,769

37,619

8.4%

6

Change in Fair Value

780

-

-

33,201

-38,638

-

-2,989

892

-435.1%

30,992

-37,746

-

7

Farmland Sales

838

665

26.0%

-

-

-

-

-

-

838

665

26.0%

8

S,G&A Expenses(1)

-3,993

-3,220

24.0%

-3,314

-3,685

-10.1%

-21,308

-19,223

10.8%

-28,615

-26,128

9.5%

9

Other Net Operating Results

1,665

829

100.8%

-22

-470

-95.3%

-1,343

742

-281.0%

300

1,101

-72.8%

10

Management Fee

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-211

-

-

11

Operating Income

6,523

3,141

107.7%

38,060

-31,152

-

-299

3,522

-108.5%

44,073

-24,489

-

12

Results of associates and JV

8,662

-7,328

-

13

Net Financial Results

-42,710

-15,272

179.7%

14

Income Tax

-8,107

-780

939.4%

15

Net Result from continuing operations

1,918

-47,869

-

16

Net Income from discontinuing operations

18,085

7,140

153.3%

17

Net Income

20,003

-40,729

-

Attributable to:

18

Controlling Interest

3,929

-26,796

-

19

Non-controlling Interest

16,074

-13,933

-

2+8

Total Costs + Expenses

-25,736

-19,189

34.1%

-9,246

-10,674

-13.4%

-77,604

-71,649

8.3%

-112,586

-101,512

10.9%

(1) Includes corporate expenses (ARS 177 MM in Cresud, ARS 282 MM in IRSA and ARS 1,119 MM in Israel)

15

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - ARS M ILLION

Agribusiness

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

1

Farmland Sales

1,775

2,429

-26.9%

2

Farming

4,882

2,697

81.0%

3

Grains

2,581

1,745

47.9%

4

Sugarcane

1,633

676

141.6%

5

Cattle

344

-4

-

6

Agriculture Rent & Services

324

280

15.7%

7

Others (including Agro-industrial & FYO)

769

528

45.6%

8

Total

7,426

5,654

31.3%

Urban Segment: Argentina Business Center

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

9

Shopping Malls

3,937

6,294

-37.4%

10

Offices

1,928

1,793

7.5%

11

Hotels

338

840

-59.8%

12

Sales & Development

-56

-534

-89.5%

Urban Segment: Israel Business Center

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

13

Real Estate

4,939

5,288

6.6%

14

Telecommunications

16,132

10,337

56.1%

15

Others

999

-743

-

16

Devaluation (ARS/NIS)

13.4%

16

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - A RS M IL L ION

Net financial

CRESUD + BRASILAGRO

IRSA

IDB + DIC

Total

Results

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

FY 2020

FY 2019

Var %

9M 2020

9M 2019

Var %

1

Net Interest, loss

-3,428

-2,063

66.2%

-5,495

-4,503

22.0%

-16,327

-14,344

13.8%

-22,250

-20,910

20.8%

2

Leasing interest

-375

-

-

-201

-

-

2,528

-

-

1,952

-

-

3

Net exchange difference

-3,923

1,387

-382.8%

-6,531

1,000

-753.1%

257

246

4.5%

-10,197

2,633

-487.3%

4

Earned dividends and other

-1,347

-195

590.8%

-256

463

-155.3%

2,073

397

422.2%

470

665

-29.3%

net financial costs

Profit from FV of financial

5

assets and derivate

841

422

99.3%

111

629

-82.4%

-10,814

1,746

-719.4%

-9,862

2,797

-452.6%

instruments

6

Adjustment for inflation

86

67

28.4%

91

-524

-

-

-

-

177

-457

-

7

Net Financial Results

-8,146

-382

2,032.5%

-12,281

-2,935

318.4%

-22,283

-11,955

54.0%

-42,710

-15,272

179.7%

Nominal Official Exchange Rate evolution (ARS/USD)

FY 20 vs FY 19

-2.0%

(Real FX -11.4%)

57.59

59.89

41.25

43.35

42.46

37.50

+65.9%

28.75

(Real FX +23.0%)

+47.7%

CLAL Insurance share evolution (NIS)

FY 20 vs FY 19

70.46

6850

+22.5%

64.47

-52.5%

6080

+9.3%

5268

5260

5103

(Real FX +3.9%)

4960

5188

+19.1%

-2.5%

2959

2885

(Real FX -7.9%)

1805

30/6/2018

30/9/2018

31/12/2018

31/3/2019

30/6/2019

30/9/2019

31/12/2019

31/3/2020

30/6/2020

30/6/2018

30/9/2018

31/12/2018

31/3/2019

30/6/2019

30/9/2019

31/12/2019

31/3/2020

30/6/2020

17

Description

Amount

Maturity

Banking debt

144.8

Series XXIV

73.6

Nov 2020

Series XXVI

15.5

Jan 2021

Series XXVIII

27.5

Apr 2021

Series XXVII

5.7

Jul 2021

Series XXV

59.6

Jul 2021

Series XXIX

83.0

Dec 2021

Series XXIII

113.0

Feb 2023

GROSS DEBT

522.7

Cash & Equivalents1

102.6

NET DEBT

420.1

1 Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments in Financial Currents Assets

DEBT PROFILE

JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

420.1 Stand Alone Net Debt

25

Subsequent Local issuance

Rate: 2.0% fixed

Maturity: August 31, 2023

AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE

246.7

163.0

113.0

Cash & Equivalents

USD 102.6

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Central Bank Resolution A "7106":

  • Companies must refinance principal maturities operating between October 15, 2020 and March 31,2021.
  • The BCRA will give access to the official FX up to 40% of the total amount and companies must refinance the remaining balance to an average term of at least 2 years.
  • The refinancing plan must be submitted prior to September 30, 2020.
  • The maturity of Series XXIV falls within the period contemplated by the provision.

18

Contact Information

ALEJANDRO ELSZTAIN - CEO

MATÍAS GAIVIRONSKY - CFO

Tel +(54 11) 4323 7449

Corporate Offices

Intercontinental Plaza

Moreno 877 23° Floor

Tel +(54 11) 4323 7400

Fax +(54 11) 4323 7480

C1091AAQ - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina

Cautionary Statement

NASDAQ Symbol: CRESY

BYMA Symbol: CRES

www.cresud.com.ar

Contact e-mail:ir@cresud.com.ar

Follow us on Twitter

@cresudir

Independent Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Argentina

Tel +(54 11) 4850 0000

Bouchard 557 7º Floor

C1106ABG - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina

Investing in all equities, including natural resources and real estate-related equities, carries risks which should be taken into consideration when making an investment.

This institutional presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, in that they include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our directors and officers with respect to our future operating performance. You should be aware that any such forward looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and may involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially and adversely from those set forth in this presentation. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the companies' Forms 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019 ended June 30, 2019, which are available for you in our websites.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 17:19:00 UTC
