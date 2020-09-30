Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Conerence Call | IVQ 2020 0 09/30/2020 | 01:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FY 2020 Conference Call September 30, 2020 Hosted by: Alejandro Elsztain, CEO

Carlos Blousson, General Manager of Argentina & Bolivia

Matias Gaivironsky, CFO 1 MAIN EVENTS FOR FY2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA (ARS bn) Agribusiness 33.4 Adjusted EBITDA +31.3% (+21.5% vs. FY19) 5.7 7.4 FY 19 FY 20 NET RESULT 20,0 (ARS bn) 3,9 FY 19 FY 20 FY 19 FY 20 -26,8 -40,7 Net Result Net Result Attributable to Controlling Company RECORD PLANTED AREA FOR FY20 264 Th. ha (+6.5% vs. FY19) BRASILAGRO FARMLAND SALES 84.2 BRL Million FY20 (Jatobá & Alto Taquarí fractions) MAIN FY20 AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS AGRIBUSINESS Sale of 6.0% stake of Brasilagro for USD 15.6 MM

stake of Brasilagro for Merger agreement between Brasilagro & Agrifirma adding 28,930 hectares to its farmland portfolio

Brasilagro & Agrifirma Normal operations in the region as essential activity URBAN BUSINESS & INVESTMENTS (IRSA) Shopping malls and hotels closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown in Argentina.

COVID-19 lockdown in Argentina. Normal operations in the Office segment. Sales for USD 145 MM during IVQ20 & IQ21.

In Israel, negotiations with IDBD bondholders reached the Tel Aviv District Court which ordered the opening of a liquidation procedure against IDBD. We are analyzing the resolution and evaluating the course of action. 2 Alto Taquarí CRESUD PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION OWN E D AN D LON G - T ERM CON CESION (T H . HA) 0.1 4.5 28.9 1.10.1 Serra Grande PI MTBA Jatobá Arrojadinho Río do Meio 763,7 731.6 730,5 730,4 730,4 +4.1% 1.9 761,8 761.8 Total Surface Jatobá Partial Sale Alto Taquarí Partial Sale Agrifirma's Merge Serra Grande Acquisition Alto Taquarí Partial Sale Jatobá Partial Sale Total Surface FY 2019 (IQ 20 - Sep 19) (IIQ 20 - Oct 19) (IIIQ 20 - Jan 20) (IVQ 20 - May 20) (IVQ 20 - Jun 20) (IVQ 20 - Jun 20) FY 2020 3 BRASILAGRO MERGE WITH AGRIFIRMA JAN UARY 2 0 2 0 28.930 hectares (total surface), of crops and cattle activity Rio do Meio Scale gain and synergies with Brasilagro's current operation in Bahia

G&A dilution Chaparral Merge through stock Exchange - NAV x NAV: BRL 31.5/Share of Brasilagro BrasilAgro Agrifirma's Merge BrasilAgro (before Merge) (after Merge) Jatobá Portfolio (hectares) 185,147 28,930 214,077 Arrojadinho Independent Valuation (BRL M) 1,337,282 205,616 1,542,898 Share Capital (BRL) 584,224,000 115,586,577 699,810,577 5,215,385 62,104,301 shares issued Number of shares 56,888,916 5,869,872¹ 654.487 654,487 subscription bonus² subscription bonus² ¹ 25% of total shares have a two years lockup Bahia 2 Structure created to ensure the two years lockup CRESUD SALE OF STAKE IN BRASILAGRO In January 2020, Cresud has sold in the market 3,400,000 ordinary shares of Brasilagro representative of approximately 6% of its share capital for ~ USD 15.6 million CRESUD STAKE IN BRASILAGRO 43.3% 36.9% 33.6% Previous Stake After Sale After Merge (Sep 2019) (Jan 2020) (Current) 4 FARMLAND REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS FISCAL Y EAR 2 0 2 0 FARMLAND ACQUISITIONS Ribeiro Gonçalves (PI) Total Area: 4,500 hectares Arable Area: 2,900 hectares (to be developed) Potential activity: Grains cultivation Acquisition Price: BRL 25.0 million BRL/arable land: 8,500 Initial Payment: BRL 11.0 million, balance in three equal annual installments Additionally, the company has an agricultural partnership in a contiguous area of 5,700 hectares of arable and developed land. The Agricultural Partnership has a term up to 12 years, with a pre-fixed call option until 2024. FARMLAND SALES EVOLUTION (USD million) PROFIT BOOK VALUE 67 46 34 60 20 39 19 17 14 7 7 2 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Jatobá Partial Sales Alto Taquarí Partial Sales Date of sale IQ20 (Sep 19) IV20 (Jun 20) IIQ20 (Oct 19) IVQ20 (Jun 20) Area (hectares) Total: 1,134 ha Total: 1,875 ha Total: 85 ha Total: 105 ha Productive: 893 ha Productive: 1,500 ha Productive: 65 ha Productive: 105 ha Acquisition Price + BRL 1.7 MM BRL 3.5 MM BRL 1.2 MM BRL 1.3 MM CAPEX Nominal Sale Price 302 bags/ha 300 bags/ha 1,100 bags/ha 1,100 bags/ha BRL 22.7 MM BRL 45.0 MM BRL 5.5 MM BRL 11.0 MM IRR (BRL - USD) 14.7% - 7.0% 14.3% - 5.0% 21.4% - 13.0% 21.1% - 14.4% 5 RECORD PLANTED AREA GOOD REGIONAL WEATHER CONDITIONS 74 65 47 46 44 36 37 23 23 16 T H . HECTARES CROP BREAKDOWN HISTORICAL (FY 20) RECORD 13% 11% 51% 24% 212 213 Soybean 200 202 205 Corn 183 179 Sugarcane Others 142 141 82 49 36 37 +6.5% 264 248 10 Paraguay 8 14 Bolivia 15 199 101 Brazil 95 131 139 Argentina FY 95 FY 96 FY 97 FY 98 FY 99 FY 00 FY 01 FY 02 FY 03 FY 04 FY 05 FY 06 FY 07 FY 08 FY 09 FY 10 FY 11 FY 12 FY 13 FY 14 FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 6 FARMING: COMMODITY PRICES AND GLOBAL STOCKS SOYBEAN & CORN PRICES (CBOT) 400 383 350 300 250 200 150 146 100 sep/2018 dic/2018 mar/2019 jun/2019 sep/2019 dic/2019 mar/2020 jun/2020 sep/2020 Maíz CBOT disponible en US$/tt Soja CBOT disponible en US$/tt SOYBEAN STOCK / CONSUMPTION RATIO 35% 30% 25,9% 25% 20% 21,8% 15% 14% 10% 9% 5% 0% 07/08 08/09 09/10 10/11 11/12 12/13 13/14 14/15 15/16 16/17 17/18 18/19 20/21 20/21 ant Act. EE.UU Mundo Prom Mundo Prom EEUU FOB SOYBEAN PRICE US, BRAZIL & ARGENTINA 460 440 420 400 380 360 340 320 300 280 05/17 07/17 09/17 11/17 01/18 03/18 05/18 07/18 09/18 11/18 01/19 03/19 05/19 07/19 09/19 11/19 01/20 03/20 05/20 07/20 09/20 FOB EEUU Golfo FOB Brasil FOB Argentina CORN STOCK / CONSUMPTION RATIO 35% 30% 27,3% 25% 20% 18,7% 19,3% 15% 13,3% 10% 5% 0% 07/08 08/09 09/10 10/11 11/12 12/13 13/14 14/15 15/16 16/17 17/18 18/19 19/20 20/21 20/21 Ant Act EE.UU Mundo Prom EEUU Prom Mundo 7 GOOD PRODUCTIVE RESULTS FOR 2020 CAMPAIGN CROP PRODUCTION Th. tn Argentina Brazil +2.0% Bolivia Paraguay 812 828 24 24 12 29 536 203 310 23 21 116 557 482 376 FY18 FY19 FY20 SUGARCANE PRODUCTION Tn/ha Brazil Bolivia +12.1% 2.150 2.411 1.898 172 146 67 1.831 2.004 2.239 CROP YIELDS Tn/ha 6.3 6.1 5.5 2.6 2.9 2.7 Soybean FY18 FY19 FY20E MEAT PRODUCTION Th. Tn & Th units 94 99 74 11,783 2,485 10,566 11,173 9,298 Recent ~20% 59 cattle stock sale in Argentina 11 4 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY18 FY19 FY20 8 COVID-19 AGRIBUSINESS WORKING AS ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY P ROTOCOL USE D BY CRESUD IN IT S FARM S SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties. Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others. Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice. FARMS ACCESS CONTROL Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm). SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings. REDUCED TRANSPORT USE The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use. the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too. CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility In this way, Cresud supports the measures ordered by the National Government to ensure the provision of basic supplies and food. 9 MEATPACKING FACILITY M AIN E V E NTS FOR FY 2 0 2 0 RECORD VOLUME OF SLAUGHTER 37.6% FIRST POSITIVE EBITDA Th. Heads After five years losses (USD million) 116 1,5 107 101 84 77 86 -0,4 -4,7 -4,4 -5,6 -7,9 FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 INCREASE IN EXPORTS 66% in Kg and 39% in value World meat consumption by country Source: USDA 2019 USA 20% China 14% Others Brazil 40% E.U. 13% 13% CHINESE MARKET HILTON QUOTA License obtained to access the market Right to export 1.399 Ton to EU with tariff exemption KOSHER BUSINESS OPTIMIZATION 100% fulfilled For Israel and USA markets 10 Market share en trading 2008-2009 2020-2021 corn 2.0% 5.3% wheat 1.2% 3.0% soybean 0.7% 3.7% AGRICULTURAL SERVICES T RAD ING, GAT HE RIN G & AGT ECH LEADING GRAIN BROKER IN ARGENTINA Traded Tonnes Evolution (Th. tn) • Brokerage • Trading • Derivatives • Gathering 1.259 1.487 1.733 1.684 2.001 2.241 3.030 3.307 3.940 5.132 4.018 • Exports • Consulting 122 259 558 618 655 735 • Specialties • Portfolio Management • Logistics • Training PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM • The world most visited agribusiness platform • ~41 mm annual visits & 1,250 k monthly contacts 2020 LATAM EXPANSION Annual visits (Th.) Monthly contacts Revenues (USD) 1.252.557 2.612.319 2020 41.021 +109% +43% 2018 +104% 1.821.767 20.137 1.463.603 2020 598.489 2020 11.575 418.192 2020 2019 2020 Jun-18 Jun-19 Jun-20 Jun-18 Jun-19 Jun-20 Jun-18 Jun-19 Jun-20 Central Hub 11 INVESTMENT IN IRSA - ARGENTINA BUSINESS CENTER RE N TAL SEGM E NT AS OF JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 SHOPPING MALLS OFFICE BUILDINGS HOTELS FY Stock (sqm) 332k Occupancy 93.2% 2020 ∆ i.a. Real Sales (%) -25.9% (-92.9% ∆ IVQ 20) Lockdown since March 20, 2020.

Full impact in IVQ20.

Malls in the interior of the country have reopened under strict protocols and Distrito Arcos in BA City. FY Stock (sqm) 115k A & A+ 93.0% 2020 Occupancy ∆ i.a. Avg. Rent 26.7 (USD/sqm) Normal operations and rents' collection since COVID-19 Pandemic.

COVID-19 Pandemic. Slight increase in vacancy but above BA City premium market.

" 200 Della Paolera " construction works suspended on March 20 and recently reestablished with restrictions. 95% works progress and 61% leased signed. Estimated opening: 1H21. FY Stock (rooms) 718 Occupancy 0.6% 2020 ∆ i.a. Avg. Rate 156 (USD/room) (86 ∆ IVQ 20) Shut down since March 20, 2020.

F ull impact in IVQ20.

ull impact in IVQ20. Intercontinental only working under a contingency and emergency plan. 12 INVESTMENT IN IRSA - ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER IDBD DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS The Company had been negotiating with the holders of its 3 series of bonds due to its financial situation ( negative NAV )

) IDBD Debt amounts to ~ NIS 2 billion

Series 9: NIS 910 million (without guarantee) Series 14: NIS 880 million (collateral of 70% DIC shares) Series 15: NIS 240 million (collateral 5% CLAL shares)

After several rounds of negotiation, where Dolphin tried to reach an agreement beneficial to the parties, the creditors rejected the offers and asked the Tel Aviv District Court to order the opening of bankruptcy procedure against IDBD.

On September 25, 2020, the Court resolved that IDBD is insolvent and has therefore resolved to grant all three orders requested and accordingly, issued an order for the initiation of proceedings and liquidation of IDBD, and has appointed a liquidator to IDBD and interim receivers over the Pledged DIC Shares and the Pledged Clal Shares.

As of to date, we are analyzing together with our local and international advisors the judicial decision, alternatives and course of action.

With respect to our non-consolidated financial statements, as of June 30, 2020, the investment in IDBD is valued at zero. Financial Results 14 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - A RS M IL L ION P&L Agribusiness Argentina Business Center Israel Business Center Total FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % 1 Revenues 25,492 18,574 37.2% 14,127 18,630 -24.2% 81,637 73,537 11.0% 121,256 110,741 9.5% 2 Costs -21,743 -15,969 36.2% -5,932 -6,989 -15.1% -59,296 -52,426 7.4% -83,971 -75,384 11.4% 3 Initial recognition and changes in the FV of biological 2,827 2,305 22.6% - - - - - - 2,827 2,305 22.6% assets and agricultural products at the point of harvest 4 Changes in the net realizable value of agricultural 657 -43 - - - - - - - 657 -43 - products after harvest 5 Gross Profit 7,233 4,867 48.6% 8,195 11,641 -29.6% 25,341 21,111 20.0% 40,769 37,619 8.4% 6 Change in Fair Value 780 - - 33,201 -38,638 - -2,989 892 -435.1% 30,992 -37,746 - 7 Farmland Sales 838 665 26.0% - - - - - - 838 665 26.0% 8 S,G&A Expenses(1) -3,993 -3,220 24.0% -3,314 -3,685 -10.1% -21,308 -19,223 10.8% -28,615 -26,128 9.5% 9 Other Net Operating Results 1,665 829 100.8% -22 -470 -95.3% -1,343 742 -281.0% 300 1,101 -72.8% 10 Management Fee - - - - - - - - - -211 - - 11 Operating Income 6,523 3,141 107.7% 38,060 -31,152 - -299 3,522 -108.5% 44,073 -24,489 - 12 Results of associates and JV 8,662 -7,328 - 13 Net Financial Results -42,710 -15,272 179.7% 14 Income Tax -8,107 -780 939.4% 15 Net Result from continuing operations 1,918 -47,869 - 16 Net Income from discontinuing operations 18,085 7,140 153.3% 17 Net Income 20,003 -40,729 - Attributable to: 18 Controlling Interest 3,929 -26,796 - 19 Non-controlling Interest 16,074 -13,933 - 2+8 Total Costs + Expenses -25,736 -19,189 34.1% -9,246 -10,674 -13.4% -77,604 -71,649 8.3% -112,586 -101,512 10.9% (1) Includes corporate expenses (ARS 177 MM in Cresud, ARS 282 MM in IRSA and ARS 1,119 MM in Israel) 15 ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - ARS M ILLION Agribusiness FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % 1 Farmland Sales 1,775 2,429 -26.9% 2 Farming 4,882 2,697 81.0% 3 Grains 2,581 1,745 47.9% 4 Sugarcane 1,633 676 141.6% 5 Cattle 344 -4 - 6 Agriculture Rent & Services 324 280 15.7% 7 Others (including Agro-industrial & FYO) 769 528 45.6% 8 Total 7,426 5,654 31.3% Urban Segment: Argentina Business Center FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % 9 Shopping Malls 3,937 6,294 -37.4% 10 Offices 1,928 1,793 7.5% 11 Hotels 338 840 -59.8% 12 Sales & Development -56 -534 -89.5% Urban Segment: Israel Business Center FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % 13 Real Estate 4,939 5,288 6.6% 14 Telecommunications 16,132 10,337 56.1% 15 Others 999 -743 - 16 Devaluation (ARS/NIS) 13.4% 16 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - A RS M IL L ION Net financial CRESUD + BRASILAGRO IRSA IDB + DIC Total Results FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % FY 2020 FY 2019 Var % 9M 2020 9M 2019 Var % 1 Net Interest, loss -3,428 -2,063 66.2% -5,495 -4,503 22.0% -16,327 -14,344 13.8% -22,250 -20,910 20.8% 2 Leasing interest -375 - - -201 - - 2,528 - - 1,952 - - 3 Net exchange difference -3,923 1,387 -382.8% -6,531 1,000 -753.1% 257 246 4.5% -10,197 2,633 -487.3% 4 Earned dividends and other -1,347 -195 590.8% -256 463 -155.3% 2,073 397 422.2% 470 665 -29.3% net financial costs Profit from FV of financial 5 assets and derivate 841 422 99.3% 111 629 -82.4% -10,814 1,746 -719.4% -9,862 2,797 -452.6% instruments 6 Adjustment for inflation 86 67 28.4% 91 -524 - - - - 177 -457 - 7 Net Financial Results -8,146 -382 2,032.5% -12,281 -2,935 318.4% -22,283 -11,955 54.0% -42,710 -15,272 179.7% Nominal Official Exchange Rate evolution (ARS/USD) FY 20 vs FY 19 -2.0% (Real FX -11.4%) 57.59 59.89 41.25 43.35 42.46 37.50 +65.9% 28.75 (Real FX +23.0%) +47.7% CLAL Insurance share evolution (NIS) FY 20 vs FY 19 70.46 6850 +22.5% 64.47 -52.5% 6080 +9.3% 5268 5260 5103 (Real FX +3.9%) 4960 5188 +19.1% -2.5% 2959 2885 (Real FX -7.9%) 1805 30/6/2018 30/9/2018 31/12/2018 31/3/2019 30/6/2019 30/9/2019 31/12/2019 31/3/2020 30/6/2020 30/6/2018 30/9/2018 31/12/2018 31/3/2019 30/6/2019 30/9/2019 31/12/2019 31/3/2020 30/6/2020 17 Description Amount Maturity Banking debt 144.8 Series XXIV 73.6 Nov 2020 Series XXVI 15.5 Jan 2021 Series XXVIII 27.5 Apr 2021 Series XXVII 5.7 Jul 2021 Series XXV 59.6 Jul 2021 Series XXIX 83.0 Dec 2021 Series XXIII 113.0 Feb 2023 GROSS DEBT 522.7 Cash & Equivalents1 102.6 NET DEBT 420.1 1 Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments in Financial Currents Assets DEBT PROFILE JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION 420.1 Stand Alone Net Debt 25 Subsequent Local issuance Rate: 2.0% fixed Maturity: August 31, 2023 AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE 246.7 163.0 113.0 Cash & Equivalents USD 102.6 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Central Bank Resolution A "7106": Companies must refinance principal maturities operating between October 15, 2020 and March 31,2021.

The BCRA will give access to the official FX up to 40% of the total amount and companies must refinance the remaining balance to an average term of at least 2 years.

The refinancing plan must be submitted prior to September 30, 2020.

The maturity of Series XXIV falls within the period contemplated by the provision. 18 Contact Information ALEJANDRO ELSZTAIN - CEO MATÍAS GAIVIRONSKY - CFO Tel +(54 11) 4323 7449 Corporate Offices Intercontinental Plaza Moreno 877 23° Floor Tel +(54 11) 4323 7400 Fax +(54 11) 4323 7480 C1091AAQ - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina Cautionary Statement NASDAQ Symbol: CRESY BYMA Symbol: CRES www.cresud.com.ar Contact e-mail:ir@cresud.com.ar Follow us on Twitter @cresudir Independent Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Argentina Tel +(54 11) 4850 0000 Bouchard 557 7º Floor C1106ABG - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina Investing in all equities, including natural resources and real estate-related equities, carries risks which should be taken into consideration when making an investment. This institutional presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, in that they include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our directors and officers with respect to our future operating performance. You should be aware that any such forward looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and may involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially and adversely from those set forth in this presentation. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the companies' Forms 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019 ended June 30, 2019, which are available for you in our websites. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 17:19:00 UTC 0 All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA 01:20p CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Conerence Call | IVQ 2020 PU 09/29 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Earnings Release FY 20 PU 09/29 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Earnings Release | IVQ 2020 PU 09/28 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Shareholders' Annual Meeting Announcement.. PU 09/25 Argentina Inc fears 'virtual default' as FX noose tightened RE 09/18 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Central Bank of the Argentine Republic Co.. PU 09/10 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Calendar Results FY20 - Reschedule PU 08/28 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Price Supplement Note Series XXX PU 06/10 CRESUD : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 02/12 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Conference Call IIQ 2020 PU