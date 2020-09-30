Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Conerence Call | IVQ 2020

Carlos Blousson, General Manager of Argentina & Bolivia
MAIN EVENTS FOR FY2020
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(ARS bn)
Agribusiness
33.4
Adjusted EBITDA
+31.3%
(+21.5% vs. FY19)
5.7
7.4
FY 19
FY 20
NET RESULT
20,0
(ARS bn)
3,9
FY 19
FY 20
FY 19
FY 20
-26,8
-40,7
Net Result
Net Result Attributable to
Controlling Company
RECORD PLANTED AREA FOR FY20
264
Th. ha
(+6.5% vs. FY19)
BRASILAGRO
FARMLAND
SALES
84.2
BRL Million
FY20
(Jatobá & Alto Taquarí
fractions)
MAIN FY20 AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
AGRIBUSINESS
Sale of6.0% stake of Brasilagro for USD 15.6 MM
Merger agreementbetween Brasilagro & Agrifirma adding 28,930 hectares to its farmland portfolio
Normal operations in the region as essential activity
URBAN BUSINESS & INVESTMENTS (IRSA)
Shopping malls and hotels closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown in Argentina.
Normal operations in the Office segment. Sales for USD 145 MM during IVQ20 & IQ21.
In Israel, negotiations with IDBD bondholders reached the Tel Aviv District Court which ordered the opening of a liquidation procedure against IDBD. We are analyzing the resolution and evaluating the course of action.
Alto Taquarí
CRESUD PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION
OWN E D AN D LON G - T ERM CON CESION (T H . HA)
0.1
4.5
28.9
1.10.1
Serra Grande
PI
MTBA
Jatobá
Arrojadinho
Río do Meio
763,7
731.6 730,5 730,4 730,4
+4.1%
1.9
761,8 761.8
Total Surface
Jatobá Partial Sale
Alto Taquarí Partial Sale
Agrifirma's Merge
Serra Grande Acquisition Alto Taquarí Partial Sale
Jatobá Partial Sale
Total Surface
FY 2019
(IQ 20 - Sep 19)
(IIQ 20 - Oct 19)
(IIIQ 20 - Jan 20)
(IVQ 20 - May 20)
(IVQ 20 - Jun 20)
(IVQ 20 - Jun 20)
FY 2020
BRASILAGRO MERGE WITH AGRIFIRMA
JAN UARY 2 0 2 0
28.930 hectares (total surface), of crops and cattle activity
Rio do Meio
Scale gain and synergies with Brasilagro's current operation in Bahia
G&A dilution
Chaparral
Merge through stock Exchange - NAV x NAV: BRL 31.5/Share of Brasilagro
BrasilAgro
Agrifirma's Merge
BrasilAgro
(before Merge)
(after Merge)
Jatobá
Portfolio (hectares)
185,147
28,930
214,077
Arrojadinho
Independent Valuation (BRL M)
1,337,282
205,616
1,542,898
Share Capital (BRL)
584,224,000
115,586,577
699,810,577
5,215,385
62,104,301
shares issued
Number of shares
56,888,916
5,869,872¹
654.487
654,487
subscription bonus²
subscription bonus²
¹ 25% of total shares have a two years lockup
Bahia
2 Structure created to ensure the two years lockup
CRESUD SALE OF STAKE IN BRASILAGRO
In January 2020, Cresud has sold in the market 3,400,000 ordinary shares of Brasilagro representative of approximately 6% of its share capital for ~ USD 15.6 million
CRESUD STAKE IN BRASILAGRO
43.3% 36.9% 33.6%
Previous Stake
After Sale
After Merge
(Sep 2019)
(Jan 2020)
(Current)
FARMLAND REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
FISCAL Y EAR 2 0 2 0
FARMLAND ACQUISITIONS
Ribeiro Gonçalves (PI)
Total Area: 4,500 hectares
Arable Area: 2,900 hectares (to be developed)
Potential activity: Grains cultivation
Acquisition Price: BRL 25.0 million
BRL/arable land: 8,500
Initial Payment: BRL 11.0 million,
balance in three equal annual installments
Additionally, the company has an agricultural partnership in a contiguous area of 5,700 hectares of arable and developed land.
The Agricultural Partnership has a term up to 12 years, with a pre-fixed call option until 2024.
COVID-19 AGRIBUSINESS WORKING AS ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY
P ROTOCOL USE D BY CRESUD IN IT S FARM S
SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL
Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties.
Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others.
Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice.
FARMS ACCESS CONTROL
Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm).
SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS
Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings.
REDUCED TRANSPORT USE
The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use.
the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too.
CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING
Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions
Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility
In this way, Cresud supports the measures ordered
by the National Government to ensure
the provision of basic supplies and food.
MEATPACKING FACILITY
M AIN E V E NTS FOR FY 2 0 2 0
RECORD VOLUME OF SLAUGHTER
37.6%
FIRST POSITIVE EBITDA
Th. Heads
After five years losses
(USD million)
116
1,5
107
101
84
77
86
-0,4
-4,7
-4,4
-5,6
-7,9
FY 15
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
FY 15
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
INCREASE IN EXPORTS
66% in Kg and 39% in value
World meat consumption by country
Source: USDA 2019
USA
20%
China
14%
Others Brazil
40% E.U. 13%
13%
CHINESE MARKET
HILTON QUOTA
License obtained to access the market
Right to export 1.399 Ton to EU
with tariff exemption
KOSHER BUSINESS OPTIMIZATION
100% fulfilled
For Israel and USA markets
Market share en trading
2008-2009
2020-2021
corn
2.0%
5.3%
wheat
1.2%
3.0%
soybean
0.7%
3.7%
AGRICULTURAL SERVICES
T RAD ING, GAT HE RIN G & AGT ECH
LEADING GRAIN BROKER IN ARGENTINA
Traded Tonnes Evolution
(Th. tn)
•
Brokerage
•
Trading
•
Derivatives
•
Gathering
1.259
1.487
1.733
1.684
2.001
2.241
3.030
3.307
3.940
5.132
4.018
•
Exports
•
Consulting
122
259
558
618
655
735
•
Specialties
•
Portfolio Management
•
Logistics
•
Training
PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
•
The world most visited agribusiness platform
•
~41 mm annual visits & 1,250 k monthly contacts
2020
LATAM EXPANSION
Annual visits (Th.)
Monthly contacts
Revenues (USD)
1.252.557
2.612.319
2020
41.021
+109%
+43%
2018
+104%
1.821.767
20.137
1.463.603
2020
598.489
2020
11.575
418.192
2020
2019
2020
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Central Hub
INVESTMENT IN IRSA - ARGENTINA BUSINESS CENTER
RE N TAL SEGM E NT AS OF JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0
SHOPPING MALLS
OFFICE BUILDINGS
HOTELS
FY
Stock (sqm)
332k
Occupancy
93.2%
2020
∆ i.a.
Real Sales (%)
-25.9%
(-92.9% ∆ IVQ 20)
Lockdown sinceMarch 20, 2020.
Full impact in IVQ20.
Malls in the interior of the country have reopened under strict protocols and Distrito Arcos in BA City.
FY
Stock (sqm)
115k
A & A+
93.0%
2020
Occupancy
∆ i.a.
Avg. Rent
26.7
(USD/sqm)
Normal operations and rents' collection since COVID-19 Pandemic.
Slight increase in vacancy but above BA City premium market.
"200 Della Paolera" construction works suspended on March 20 and recently reestablished with restrictions. 95% works progress and 61% leased signed. Estimated opening: 1H21.
FY
Stock (rooms)
718
Occupancy
0.6%
2020
∆ i.a.
Avg. Rate
156
(USD/room)
(86 ∆ IVQ 20)
Shut down sinceMarch 20, 2020.
Full impact in IVQ20.
Intercontinental only working under a contingency and emergency plan.
INVESTMENT IN IRSA - ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER
IDBD DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS
The Company had been negotiating with the holders of its 3 series of bonds due to its financial situation (negative NAV)
IDBD Debt amounts to ~NIS 2 billion
Series 9:NIS 910 million (without guarantee)
Series 14:NIS 880 million (collateral of 70% DIC shares)
Series 15:NIS 240 million (collateral 5% CLAL shares)
After several rounds of negotiation, where Dolphin tried to reach an agreement beneficial to the parties, the creditors rejected the offers and asked the Tel Aviv District Court to order the opening of bankruptcy procedure against IDBD.
On September 25, 2020, the Court resolved that IDBD is insolvent and has therefore resolved to grant all three orders requested and accordingly, issued an order for the initiation of proceedings and liquidation of IDBD, and has appointed a liquidator to IDBD and interim receivers over the Pledged DIC Shares and the Pledged Clal Shares.
As of to date, we are analyzing together with our local and international advisors the judicial decision, alternatives and course of action.
With respect to our non-consolidated financial statements, as of June 30, 2020, the investment in IDBD is valued at zero.
Financial
Results
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - A RS M IL L ION
P&L
Agribusiness
Argentina Business Center
Israel Business Center
Total
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
1
Revenues
25,492
18,574
37.2%
14,127
18,630
-24.2%
81,637
73,537
11.0%
121,256
110,741
9.5%
2
Costs
-21,743
-15,969
36.2%
-5,932
-6,989
-15.1%
-59,296
-52,426
7.4%
-83,971
-75,384
11.4%
3
Initial recognition and changes in the FV of biological
2,827
2,305
22.6%
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,827
2,305
22.6%
assets and agricultural products at the point of harvest
4
Changes in the net realizable value of agricultural
657
-43
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
657
-43
-
products after harvest
5
Gross Profit
7,233
4,867
48.6%
8,195
11,641
-29.6%
25,341
21,111
20.0%
40,769
37,619
8.4%
6
Change in Fair Value
780
-
-
33,201
-38,638
-
-2,989
892
-435.1%
30,992
-37,746
-
7
Farmland Sales
838
665
26.0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
838
665
26.0%
8
S,G&A Expenses(1)
-3,993
-3,220
24.0%
-3,314
-3,685
-10.1%
-21,308
-19,223
10.8%
-28,615
-26,128
9.5%
9
Other Net Operating Results
1,665
829
100.8%
-22
-470
-95.3%
-1,343
742
-281.0%
300
1,101
-72.8%
10
Management Fee
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-211
-
-
11
Operating Income
6,523
3,141
107.7%
38,060
-31,152
-
-299
3,522
-108.5%
44,073
-24,489
-
12
Results of associates and JV
8,662
-7,328
-
13
Net Financial Results
-42,710
-15,272
179.7%
14
Income Tax
-8,107
-780
939.4%
15
Net Result from continuing operations
1,918
-47,869
-
16
Net Income from discontinuing operations
18,085
7,140
153.3%
17
Net Income
20,003
-40,729
-
Attributable to:
18
Controlling Interest
3,929
-26,796
-
19
Non-controlling Interest
16,074
-13,933
-
2+8
Total Costs + Expenses
-25,736
-19,189
34.1%
-9,246
-10,674
-13.4%
-77,604
-71,649
8.3%
-112,586
-101,512
10.9%
(1) Includes corporate expenses (ARS 177 MM in Cresud, ARS 282 MM in IRSA and ARS 1,119 MM in Israel)
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - ARS M ILLION
Agribusiness
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
1
Farmland Sales
1,775
2,429
-26.9%
2
Farming
4,882
2,697
81.0%
3
Grains
2,581
1,745
47.9%
4
Sugarcane
1,633
676
141.6%
5
Cattle
344
-4
-
6
Agriculture Rent & Services
324
280
15.7%
7
Others (including Agro-industrial & FYO)
769
528
45.6%
8
Total
7,426
5,654
31.3%
Urban Segment: Argentina Business Center
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
9
Shopping Malls
3,937
6,294
-37.4%
10
Offices
1,928
1,793
7.5%
11
Hotels
338
840
-59.8%
12
Sales & Development
-56
-534
-89.5%
Urban Segment: Israel Business Center
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
13
Real Estate
4,939
5,288
6.6%
14
Telecommunications
16,132
10,337
56.1%
15
Others
999
-743
-
16
Devaluation (ARS/NIS)
13.4%
16
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - A RS M IL L ION
Net financial
CRESUD + BRASILAGRO
IRSA
IDB + DIC
Total
Results
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
FY 2020
FY 2019
Var %
9M 2020
9M 2019
Var %
1
Net Interest, loss
-3,428
-2,063
66.2%
-5,495
-4,503
22.0%
-16,327
-14,344
13.8%
-22,250
-20,910
20.8%
2
Leasing interest
-375
-
-
-201
-
-
2,528
-
-
1,952
-
-
3
Net exchange difference
-3,923
1,387
-382.8%
-6,531
1,000
-753.1%
257
246
4.5%
-10,197
2,633
-487.3%
4
Earned dividends and other
-1,347
-195
590.8%
-256
463
-155.3%
2,073
397
422.2%
470
665
-29.3%
net financial costs
Profit from FV of financial
5
assets and derivate
841
422
99.3%
111
629
-82.4%
-10,814
1,746
-719.4%
-9,862
2,797
-452.6%
instruments
6
Adjustment for inflation
86
67
28.4%
91
-524
-
-
-
-
177
-457
-
7
Net Financial Results
-8,146
-382
2,032.5%
-12,281
-2,935
318.4%
-22,283
-11,955
54.0%
-42,710
-15,272
179.7%
Nominal Official Exchange Rate evolution (ARS/USD)
