MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Factsheet 2020

10/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

FY 2020

THE COMPANY

CRESUD is an Argentine company, leader in the agribusiness for more than 80 years. We produce high quality goods, adding value to the Argentine agricultural production chain, with a growing presence in the region through investments in Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia. CRESUD is the only company of the sector whose shares are listed both on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (BYMA:CRES) and NASDAQ (NASDAQ:CRESY) with full transparency and responsibility.

As of June 30, 2020, CRESUD holds 33.6% interest in BrasilAgro's stock capital. BrasilAgro's shares are listed in the Novo Mercado of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BOVESPA) since May 2006 under the ticker AGRO3 and as Level II on the NYSE under the ticker LND since November 2012

Currently, Our sector is one of the main engines of the productive, economic, and social development of the country. We have advanced in terms of production, technology, and competitiveness in the agricultural sector, but we still have a lot to do to preserve our natural resources, while feeding a growing population.

We produce oilseed grains and cereals, sugar cane and meat for the world, seeking maximum efficiency in the management of natural resources and optimizing our assets. One of our greatest assets is our people with decades of experience in our company, extensive knowledge of agribusiness and local and regional reality.

Additionally, we participate in the real estate business in Argentina through our subsidiary IRSA (BYMA:IRS, NYSE:IRS), one of the leading real estate companies in Argentina, dedicated to the country, as well as selective investments outside Argentina.

BUSINESS MODEL

D I V E R S I F I E D A N D R E G I O N A L

REGIONAL AGRICULTURAL PORTFOLIO

RECORD PLANTED AREA & FARMING ACTIVITY

G O O D P R O D U C T I V E R E S U L T S F O R 2 0 2 0 C A M P A I G N

FARMLAND SALES TRACK RECORD

DEBT PROFILE

J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - U S D M I L L I O N

Description

USD

Maturity

420.1

25

Issuances

Subsequent Local

Stand Alone Net Debt

Rate: 2.0% fixed

Maturity: August 31, 2023

Banking debt

144.8

Series XXIV

73.6

Nov 2020

Series XXVI

15.5

Jan 2021

Series XXVIII

27.5

Apr 2021

Series XXVII

5.7

Jul 2021

Series XXV

59.6

Jul 2021

AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE

246.7

163.0

Cash & Equivalents

USD 102.6

113.0

Series XIX

83.0

Dec 2021

Series XXIII

113.0

Feb 2023

GROSS DEBT

522.7

Cash &

102.6

Equivalents1

NET DEBT

420.1

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Central Bank Resolutions A "7106":

  • Companies must refinance principal maturities operating between October 15, 2020 and March 31,2021.
  • The BCRA will give access to the official FX up to 40% of the total amount and companies must refinance the remaining balance to an average term of at least 2 years.
  • The refinancing plan must be submitted prior to September 30, 2020.
  • The maturity of Series XXIV falls within the period contemplated by the provision.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:09:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 121 B 1 565 M 1 565 M
Net income 2020 3 929 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
Net Debt 2020 317 B 4 094 M 4 094 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 908 M - 322 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 77,00 ARS
Last Close Price 50,95 ARS
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Jorge Oscar Fernández Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA-2.86%314
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.84%241 786
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.31.65%130 853
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.65%80 618
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.64%78 967
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.73%56 299
