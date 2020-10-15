Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Factsheet 2020

THE COMPANY

CRESUD is an Argentine company, leader in the agribusiness for more than 80 years. We produce high quality goods, adding value to the Argentine agricultural production chain, with a growing presence in the region through investments in Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia. CRESUD is the only company of the sector whose shares are listed both on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (BYMA:CRES) and NASDAQ (NASDAQ:CRESY) with full transparency and responsibility.

As of June 30, 2020, CRESUD holds 33.6% interest in BrasilAgro's stock capital. BrasilAgro's shares are listed in the Novo Mercado of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BOVESPA) since May 2006 under the ticker AGRO3 and as Level II on the NYSE under the ticker LND since November 2012

Currently, Our sector is one of the main engines of the productive, economic, and social development of the country. We have advanced in terms of production, technology, and competitiveness in the agricultural sector, but we still have a lot to do to preserve our natural resources, while feeding a growing population.

We produce oilseed grains and cereals, sugar cane and meat for the world, seeking maximum efficiency in the management of natural resources and optimizing our assets. One of our greatest assets is our people with decades of experience in our company, extensive knowledge of agribusiness and local and regional reality.

Additionally, we participate in the real estate business in Argentina through our subsidiary IRSA (BYMA:IRS, NYSE:IRS), one of the leading real estate companies in Argentina, dedicated to the country, as well as selective investments outside Argentina.

BUSINESS MODEL

D I V E R S I F I E D A N D R E G I O N A L