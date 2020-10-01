Log in
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation IVQ 2020

10/01/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Institutional Presentation

FY 2020

1

LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY IN LATAM

Managing an approximately 800,000 has portfolio in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay.

PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the portfolio.

Management of great experience and unique skills.

CRESUD AT A GLANCE

D OIN G AGRIBUSIN ESS AN D REAL ESTAT E

LISTED BOTH IN BUENOS

AIRES AND NEW YORK

Since 1960 in Buenos Aires (BYMA:CRES)

Since 1997 in New York (NASDAQ:CRESY)

CONTROLLER OF IRSA

Largest diversified real estate company in Argentina with assets in the US and Israel.

2

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

*

100%

100%

33.6%

33.6%

62.4%

Farms in

Farms in

Farms in

Farms in

ARGENTINA

BOLIVIA

BRASIL

PARAGUAY

Through

100%

50.1%

22.3%

80.7%

100%

83.7%

29.9%

Indirectly

Directly and Indirectly

3

*CRESUD additionally owns 2.6% of IRCP shares

HISTORY AND CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD

8 3 Y EARS HISTORY D OIN G AGRIBUSIN ESS

~800k ha

(owned+leased)

IPO

USD 276 MM

2006

Follow on

1997

USD 92 MM

New Management

Mr. Eduardo Elsztain - Chairman

Follow on

USD 288 MM

2012

2008

17

USD BN

ISSUED

2020

Mr. Alejandro Elsztain - CEO

Follow on

USD 64 MM

1994

200 TRANSACTIONS

1960

13 LISTED COMPANIES

1936

NON-DEFAULT HISTORY

Foundation

Even in the worst Argentinean crisis

(2001)

4

FARMING

WE PRODUCE CROPS, SUGARCANE

AND MEAT IN THE REGION

We promote productivity improvements by investing in

new technologies such as high-yied, genetically modified seed, direct sowing techniques, machinery and renewable energy

~400th ha

~260th ha

PRODUCTIVE IN THE REGION

PLANTED AREA

~830th ton

REGIONAL CROP PRODUCTION

PREMIUM MEATPACKING PLANT

Capacity:

LA PAMPA - ARGENTINA

12.500 monthly heads

Exports licenses:

100%

UE, America & Asia (including China)

BUSINESS MODEL

D IV E RSIFIED AN D REGION AL

REAL ESTATE

PIONEERS IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

BUSINESS IN LATINOAMERICA

Proven track record in the acquisition, appreciation and

sale of farms in its optimum productive level

Urban

Valuecreation

Agriculture

Specialties

Cattle

Unproductive land

Time

AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

LEADING AGRICULTURAL BROKER

IN ARGENTINA

50,1%

CRESUD STAKE

PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMECE

PLATFORM

22,3%

CRESUD STAKE

CRESUD STAKE

REGIONAL AGRICULTURAL PORTFOLIO

Brazil

153,368 ha

20%

10%

11% Bolivia

9,875 ha

1%

Paraguay

59,585 ha28%

8%

Argentina

536,589 ha

71%

4%

40%

Hectares

56%

885,820

(Owned, LT

concession &

60%

leased farms)

48%

52%

40%

51%

6

Alto Taquarí

CRESUD PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION

OWN E D AN D LON G - T ERM CON CESION (T H . HA)

0.1

4.5

28.9

1.10.1

Serra Grande

PI

MTBA

Jatobá

Arrojadinho

Río do Meio

763,7

731.6 730,5 730,4 730,4

+4.1%

1.9

761,8 761.8

Total Surface

Jatobá Partial Sale

Alto Taquarí Partial Sale

Agrifirma's Merge

Serra Grande Acquisition Alto Taquarí Partial Sale

Jatobá Partial Sale

Total Surface

FY 2019

(IQ 20 - Sep 19)

(IIQ 20 - Oct 19)

(IIIQ 20 - Jan 20)

(IVQ 20 - May 20)

(IVQ 20 - Jun 20)

(IVQ 20 - Jun 20)

FY 2020

7

CROP BREAKDOWN

(FY 20)

13%

RECORD PLANTED AREA

T H . HECTARES

HISTORICAL

RECORD +6.5%

36

16

11%

51%

24%

Soybean

Corn

Sugarcane

Others

74

65

47

46

44

37

36

23 23

264

248

10

Paraguay

8

14

Bolivia

15

212

213

200

202

205

199

183

179

101

Brazil

95

142 141

82

131 139 Argentina

49

37

FY 95 FY 96 FY 97 FY 98 FY 99 FY 00 FY 01 FY 02 FY 03 FY 04 FY 05 FY 06 FY 07 FY 08 FY 09 FY 10 FY 11 FY 12 FY 13 FY 14 FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20

8

COVID-19 AGRIBUSINESS WORKING AS ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY

P ROTOCOL USE D BY CRESUD IN IT S FARM S

SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL

Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties.

Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others.

Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice.

FARMS ACCESS CONTROL

Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm).

SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS

Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings.

REDUCED TRANSPORT USE

The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use.

the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too.

CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING

Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions

Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility

In this way, Cresud supports the measures ordered

by the National Government to ensure

the provision of basic supplies and food.

9

GOOD PRODUCTIVE RESULTS FOR 2020 CAMPAIGN

CROP PRODUCTION

Th. tn

Argentina

Brazil

+2.0%

Bolivia

Paraguay

812

828

24

24 12

29

536

203

310

23

21

116

557

482

376

FY18

FY19

FY20

SUGARCANE PRODUCTION

Tn/ha

Brazil

Bolivia

+12.1%

2.150

2.411

1.898

172

146

67

1.831

2.004

2.239

CROP YIELDS

Tn/ha

6.3

6.1

5.5

2.6

2.9

2.7

Soybean

FY18

FY19

FY20E

MEAT PRODUCTION

Th. Tn & Th units

94

99

74

11,783

2,485

10,566

11,173

9,298

Recent ~20%

59 cattle stock sale in

Argentina

11

4

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY18

FY19

FY20

10

MEATPACKING FACILITY

M AIN E V E NTS FOR FY 2 0 2 0

RECORD VOLUME OF SLAUGHTER

37.6%

FIRST POSITIVE EBITDA

Th. Heads

After five years losses

(USD million)

116

1,5

107

101

84

77

86

-0,4

-4,7

-4,4

-5,6

-7,9

FY 15

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

FY 15

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

INCREASE IN EXPORTS

66% in Kg and 39% in value

CHINESE MARKET

HILTON QUOTA

License obtained to access the market

Right to export 1.399 Ton to EU

World meat consumption by country

with tariff exemption

Source: USDA 2019

KOSHER BUSINESS OPTIMIZATION

100% fulfilled

USA

For Israel and USA markets

20%

China

14%

Others

Brazil

40%

13%

E.U.

13%

11

FARMLAND SALES TRACK RECORD

U S D M I L L I O N

Jatobá Partial Sales

Alto Taquarí Partial Sales

25 YEARS AVERAGE

Date of sale

IQ20 (Sep 19)

IV20 (Jun 20)

IIQ20 (Oct 19)

IVQ20 (Jun 20)

Farms sold

2.4

Area (hectares)

Total: 1,134 ha

Total: 1,875 ha

Total: 85 ha

Total: 105 ha

Productive: 893 ha

Productive: 1,500 ha

Productive: 65 ha

Productive: 105 ha

Has sold

17 th.

Acquisition Price +

BRL 1.7 MM

BRL 3.5 MM

BRL 1.2 MM

BRL 1.3 MM

CAPEX

% Portfolio sold

3%

Nominal Sale Price

302 bags/ha

300 bags/ha

1,100 bags/ha

1,100 bags/ha

Argentina USD IRR

16%

BRL 22.7 MM

BRL 45.0 MM

BRL 5.5 MM

BRL 11.0 MM

IRR (BRL - USD)

14.7% - 7.0%

14.3% - 5.0%

21.4% - 13.0%

21.1% - 14.4%

Brazil BRL IRR

22%

134

Bolivia USD IRR

15%

72

PROFIT

62

67

(USD MM)

46

BOOK VALUE

28

34

(USD MM)

21

26

21

62

60

39

19

20

14

34

5

13

13

17

12

14

8

3

7

7

7

1

-

2

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Farms sold

1

2

3

4

2

4

0

6

3

3

4

12

FARMLAND DEVELOPMENT & SALE CASES

A D D I N G V A L U E T O T H E L A N D

LOS POZOS

Salta - Argentina

AGRORIEGO

San Luis - Argentina

CREMAQ

Piaui - Brasil

1995

Acquisition 240,000 ha

USD 10/ha

1997

Acquisition

7,052 ha

USD 700/ha

2006

Acquisition

32,702 ha

BRL 42 mm

Investment

Cattle

USD 250/ha

Crop

USD 650/ha

Investment

Technology

USD 2,000/ha

Investment

CAPEX

BRL 33 mm

Current

valuation Cattle land

USD1,500/ha

Crop land

USD 2.500/ha

Current

valuation

USD 10.000/ha

2015

Sale Value

BRL 233 mm

LARGEST FARMLAND APPRECIATION CASE IN ARGENTINA

HIGHEST

PRODUCTIVITY

CASE IN

ARGENTINA

LARGEST

FARMLAND SALE

IN BRASIL

13

Market share en trading

2008-20092020-2021

corn

2.0%

5.3%

wheat

1.2%

3.0%

soybean

0.7%

3.7%

AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

T RAD ING, GAT HE RIN G & AGT ECH

LEADING GRAIN BROKER IN ARGENTINA

Traded Tonnes Evolution

(Th. tn)

Brokerage

Trading

Derivatives

Gathering

1.259

1.487

1.733

1.684

2.001

2.241

3.030

3.307

3.940

5.132

4.018

Exports

Consulting

122

259

558

618

655

735

Specialties

Portfolio Management

Logistics

Training

PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

The world most visited agribusiness platform

~41 mm annual visits & 1,250 k monthly contacts

2020

LATAM EXPANSION

Annual visits (Th.)

Monthly contacts

Revenues (USD)

1.252.557

2.612.319

2020

41.021

+109%

+43%

2018

+104%

1.821.767

20.137

1.463.603

2020

598.489

2020

11.575

418.192

2020

2019

2020

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Central Hub

14

INVESTMENT IN IRSA

ARGE N T INE LEAD ING D IV E RSIFIE D REAL ESTAT E COM PAN Y

LEADING DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE

UNIQUE PORTFOLIO AND STRONG

INVESTMENTS IN THE US AND

COMPANY

MARKET POSITION IN ARGENTINA

ISRAEL

MARKET POSITION

ARGENTINA

ISRAEL

BUSINESS CENTER

BUSINESS CENTER

80.7%

HOTELS

LANDBANK

29.9%

18.9%

100%

83.7%

Indirectly

Directly and Indirectly

*CRESUD additionally owns 2.6% of IRCP shares

15

IRSA COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES

ARGE N T INA BUSIN ESS CE N T E R

High income Area

Mid Income Area

Low Income Area

Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center

AAA Location

Back Office Center

200 Della Paolera

(FY 2020)

EBITDA est.

~USD 10-12 MM

16

Financial Performance

17

AGRIBUSINESS ADJUSTED EBITDA

LAST 3 Y RS E VOLUT ION - USD M ILLION

105

Agribusiness Adj. EBITDA

FY 2020

Farming

FY 20

66%

Adj. EBITDA

by segment

75

93

105

36%

FY 20

Adj. EBITDA

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

by Company

Others

10%

Farmland sales

24%

64%

18

Description

Amount

Maturity

Banking debt

144.8

Series XXIV

73.6

Nov 2020

Series XXVI

15.5

Jan 2021

Series XXVIII

27.5

Apr 2021

Series XXVII

5.7

Jul 2021

Series XXV

59.6

Jul 2021

Series XIX

83.0

Dec 2021

Series XXIII

113.0

Feb 2023

GROSS DEBT

522.7

Cash & Equivalents1

102.6

NET DEBT

420.1

1 Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments in Financial Currents Assets

DEBT PROFILE

JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

420.1 Stand Alone Net Debt

25

Subsequent Local issuance

Rate: 2.0% fixed

Maturity: August 31, 2023

AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE

246.7

163.0

113.0

Cash & Equivalents

USD 102.6

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Central Bank Resolutions A "7105" & "7106":

  • Companies must refinance principal maturities operating between October 15, 2020 and March 31,2021.
  • The BCRA will give access to the official FX up to 40% of the total amount and companies must refinance the remaining balance to an average term of at least 2 years.
  • The refinancing plan must be submitted prior to September30, 2020.
  • The maturity of Series I falls within the period contemplated by the provision, as well as other bank debt.

19

Thanks

20

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:49:04 UTC
