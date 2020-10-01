Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation IVQ 2020

COVID-19 AGRIBUSINESS WORKING AS ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY
P ROTOCOL USE D BY CRESUD IN IT S FARM S
SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL
Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties.
Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others.
Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice.
FARMS ACCESS CONTROL
Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm).
SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS
Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings.
REDUCED TRANSPORT USE
The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use.
the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too.
CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING
Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions
Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility
In this way, Cresud supports the measures ordered
by the National Government to ensure
the provision of basic supplies and food.
9
GOOD PRODUCTIVE RESULTS FOR 2020 CAMPAIGN
CROP PRODUCTION
Th. tn
Argentina
Brazil
+2.0%
Bolivia
Paraguay
812
828
24
24 12
29
536
203
310
23
21
116
557
482
376
FY18
FY19
FY20
SUGARCANE PRODUCTION
Tn/ha
Brazil
Bolivia
+12.1%
2.150
2.411
1.898
172
146
67
1.831
2.004
2.239
CROP YIELDS
Tn/ha
6.3
6.1
5.5
2.6
2.9
2.7
Soybean
FY18
FY19
FY20E
MEAT PRODUCTION
Th. Tn & Th units
94
99
74
11,783
2,485
10,566
11,173
9,298
Recent ~20%
59 cattle stock sale in
Argentina
11
4
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY18
FY19
FY20
10
MEATPACKING FACILITY
M AIN E V E NTS FOR FY 2 0 2 0
RECORD VOLUME OF SLAUGHTER
37.6%
FIRST POSITIVE EBITDA
Th. Heads
After five years losses
(USD million)
116
1,5
107
101
84
77
86
-0,4
-4,7
-4,4
-5,6
-7,9
FY 15
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
FY 15
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
INCREASE IN EXPORTS
66% in Kg and 39% in value
CHINESE MARKET
HILTON QUOTA
License obtained to access the market
Right to export 1.399 Ton to EU
World meat consumption by country
with tariff exemption
Source: USDA 2019
KOSHER BUSINESS OPTIMIZATION
100% fulfilled
USA
For Israel and USA markets
20%
China
14%
Others
Brazil
40%
13%
E.U.
13%
11
FARMLAND SALES TRACK RECORD
U S D M I L L I O N
Jatobá Partial Sales
Alto Taquarí Partial Sales
25 YEARS AVERAGE
Date of sale
IQ20 (Sep 19)
IV20 (Jun 20)
IIQ20 (Oct 19)
IVQ20 (Jun 20)
Farms sold
2.4
Area (hectares)
Total: 1,134 ha
Total: 1,875 ha
Total: 85 ha
Total: 105 ha
Productive: 893 ha
Productive: 1,500 ha
Productive: 65 ha
Productive: 105 ha
Has sold
17 th.
Acquisition Price +
BRL 1.7 MM
BRL 3.5 MM
BRL 1.2 MM
BRL 1.3 MM
CAPEX
% Portfolio sold
3%
Nominal Sale Price
302 bags/ha
300 bags/ha
1,100 bags/ha
1,100 bags/ha
Argentina USD IRR
16%
BRL 22.7 MM
BRL 45.0 MM
BRL 5.5 MM
BRL 11.0 MM
IRR (BRL - USD)
14.7% - 7.0%
14.3% - 5.0%
21.4% - 13.0%
21.1% - 14.4%
Brazil BRL IRR
22%
134
Bolivia USD IRR
15%
72
PROFIT
62
67
(USD MM)
46
BOOK VALUE
28
34
(USD MM)
21
26
21
62
60
39
19
20
14
34
5
13
13
17
12
14
8
3
7
7
7
1
-
2
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Farms sold
1
2
3
4
2
4
0
6
3
3
4
12
FARMLAND DEVELOPMENT & SALE CASES
A D D I N G V A L U E T O T H E L A N D
LOS POZOS
Salta - Argentina
AGRORIEGO
San Luis - Argentina
CREMAQ
Piaui - Brasil
1995
Acquisition 240,000 ha
USD 10/ha
1997
Acquisition
7,052 ha
USD 700/ha
2006
Acquisition
32,702 ha
BRL 42 mm
Investment
Cattle
USD 250/ha
Crop
USD 650/ha
Investment
Technology
USD 2,000/ha
Investment
CAPEX
BRL 33 mm
Current
valuation Cattle land
USD1,500/ha
Crop land
USD 2.500/ha
Current
valuation
USD 10.000/ha
2015
Sale Value
BRL 233 mm
LARGEST FARMLAND APPRECIATION CASE IN ARGENTINA
HIGHEST
PRODUCTIVITY
CASE IN
ARGENTINA
LARGEST
FARMLAND SALE
IN BRASIL
13
Market share en trading
2008-20092020-2021
corn
2.0%
5.3%
wheat
1.2%
3.0%
soybean
0.7%
3.7%
AGRICULTURAL SERVICES
T RAD ING, GAT HE RIN G & AGT ECH
LEADING GRAIN BROKER IN ARGENTINA
Traded Tonnes Evolution
(Th. tn)
•
Brokerage
•
Trading
•
Derivatives
•
Gathering
1.259
1.487
1.733
1.684
2.001
2.241
3.030
3.307
3.940
5.132
4.018
•
Exports
•
Consulting
122
259
558
618
655
735
•
Specialties
•
Portfolio Management
•
Logistics
•
Training
PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
• The world most visited agribusiness platform
• ~41 mm annual visits & 1,250 k monthly contacts
2020
LATAM EXPANSION
Annual visits (Th.)
Monthly contacts
Revenues (USD)
1.252.557
2.612.319
2020
41.021
+109%
+43%
2018
+104%
1.821.767
20.137
1.463.603
2020
598.489
2020
11.575
418.192
2020
2019
2020
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Central Hub
14
INVESTMENT IN IRSA
ARGE N T INE LEAD ING D IV E RSIFIE D REAL ESTAT E COM PAN Y
