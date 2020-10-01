Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation IVQ 2020

SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL

Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties.

Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others.

Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice.

FARMS ACCESS CONTROL

Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm).

SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS

Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings.

REDUCED TRANSPORT USE

The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use.

the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too.

CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING

Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions

Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility