Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation IQ 2022

ABOUT US
LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY
Managing an approximately 800k ha portfolio in Argentina, and in
Brazil, Paraguay & Bolivia through our subsidiary Brasilagro.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
Exposure to farmland in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and
Bolivia mitigates agribusiness risks.
PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE
State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the
portfolio. Management of great experience and unique skills.
CONTROLLER OF IRSA
Largest diversified real estate company that manages a rental portfolio of more than 500k sqm of GLA in Argentina
STRONG CAPITAL MARKETS' TRACK RECORD