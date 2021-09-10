Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Presentación Institucional | IVQ 2021
F Y 2 0 2 1 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L
S e p t e m b e r 9 , 2 0 2 1
Hosted by:
Alejandro Elsztain, CEO
Matias Gaivironsky, CFO
ABOUT US
LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY
Managing an approximately
800k ha portfolio in Argentina, and in Brazil, Paraguay & Bolivia through our subsidiary Brasilagro.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
Exposure to farmland in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia mitigates agribusiness risks.
PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE
State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the portfolio. Management of great experience and unique skills.
CONTROLLER OF IRSA
Largest diversified real estate company that manages a rental portfolio of more than 500k sqm of GLA in Argentina
STRONG CAPITAL MARKETS' TRACK RECORD
Farms in
ARGENTINA
Regional Farmland
Real Estate
Brazil, Bolivia & Paraguay
50.1%
22.3%
33.6%
Agricultural
Agribusiness
commercial services
Marketplace
Listed on BYMA since 1960 (CRES) and on NASDAQ since 1997 (CRESY). First argentine agricultural company to be listed abroad Argentina.
FARMING ACTIVITY
We produce grains, sugarcane and
beef in the region
FARMLAND REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURAL SERVICES
Proven track record in the
purchase,
We leverage our deep understanding of agribusiness
improvement and sale of farms
in its optimum
through our investment in
commercial agricultural
productive level
services, trading and ag-tech
COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY
We are part of the communities where our farms are located, promoting the education in the 8
schools constructed by the company in those areas. We take care of the environment preserving a
green lung of +200k ha in the region
and we use sustainable technologies and resources efficiently
seeking to achieve environmental certification standards in our fields
3
REGIONAL AGRICULTURAL PORTFOLIO
Brazil
154,092 ha
4%
20%
Bolivia
40%
Hectares
10%
9,875 ha
56%
879,900
1%
(Owned, LT
11% concession & leased farms)
Paraguay
48% 52%
59,585 ha
28%
8%
Argentina
536,518 ha
71%
51%
OUR PORTFOLIO GROWTH
EXPANSION TO
EXPANSION TO BOLIVIA & PARAGUAY CONSOLIDATION
BRAZIL
Th. Ha
PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION
877
880
877
850
854
865
861
852
867
885
880
IN ARGENTINA
842
832
827
726
MANAGEMENT
+15%
CONTROL
CAGR
564
Mr. Eduardo Elsztain appointed Chairman
& Mr. Alejandro Elsztain CEO in 1994
477
468
468
446
430
437
424
395
325
346
346
Foundation
Follow on
Follow on
IPO Brasilagro
Follow on
USD 64 M
USD 92 M
USD 276 M
USD 288 M
20
5
1936
1960
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic
aquí para la versión original.
Disclaimer
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 20:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
04:12p CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentación Institucional | IVQ 2021
PU
09/09 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Webcast | IVQ 2021
PU
09/09 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Conference Call | IVQ 2021
PU
09/07 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
09/06 Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria An..
CI
09/02 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Local Bond Issuance - Series XXXV
PU
09/02 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentation Exchange Offer Series XXXV S..
PU
08/24 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
07/26 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
07/23 CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
Sales 2020
121 B
1 236 M
1 236 M
Net income 2020
3 929 M
40,1 M
40,1 M
Net Debt 2020
317 B
3 234 M
3 234 M
P/E ratio 2020
4,02x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
59 766 M
609 M
609 M
EV / Sales 2019
3,15x
EV / Sales 2020
2,74x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
68,7%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.