    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Presentación Institucional IQ 2022

11/15/2021 | 03:15pm EST
C O M P A N Y ´ S P R E S E N T A T I O N

N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 1

ABOUT US

LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY

Managing an approximately 800k ha portfolio in Argentina, and in

Brazil, Paraguay & Bolivia through our subsidiary Brasilagro.

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO

Exposure to farmland in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and

Bolivia mitigates agribusiness risks.

PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the

portfolio. Management of great experience and unique skills.

CONTROLLER OF IRSA

Largest diversified real estate company that manages a rental portfolio of more than 500k sqm of GLA in Argentina

STRONG CAPITAL MARKETS' TRACK RECORD

100%39.4%62.3%

Farms in

ARGENTINA

Regional Farmland

Real Estate

Brazil, Bolivia & Paraguay

50.1%20.7%

33.6%

Agricultural

Agribusiness

commercial services

Marketplace

Listed on BYMA since 1960 (CRES) and on NASDAQ since 1997 (CRESY). First argentine agricultural company to be listed abroad Argentina.

OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY

FARMING ACTIVITY

FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

We produce grains, sugarcane and

Proven track record in the purchase,

We leverage our deep understanding of agribusiness

improvement and sale of farms in its optimum

beef in the region

through our investment in commercial agricultural

productive level

services, trading and ag-tech (FYO & Agrofy)

COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY

We are part of the communities where our farms are located, promoting the education in the 8

schools constructed by the company in those areas. We take care of the environment preserving a

green lung of +200k ha in the region and we use sustainable technologies and resources efficiently

seeking to achieve environmental certification standards in our fields

3

REGIONAL AGRICULTURAL PORTFOLIO

Brazil

154,092 ha 4%

20%

Bolivia

40%

Hectares

10%

9,875 ha

56%

879,900

1%

(Owned, LT

11%

concession &

leased farms)

Paraguay

28%

48% 52%

59,585 ha

8%

Argentina

536,518 ha

71%

51%

60%

40%

4

OUR PORTFOLIO GROWTH

EXPANSION TO

REGIONAL BUSINESS

EXPANSION TO

CONSOLIDATION

BOLIVIA & PARAGUAY

BRAZIL

Th. Ha

PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION

877

880

877

850

854

865

861

852

867

885

880

IN ARGENTINA

832

842

827

726

MANAGEMENT

+15%

CONTROL

CAGR

564

Mr. Eduardo Elsztain appointed Chairman

& Mr. Alejandro Elsztain CEO in 1994

477

468

468

446

430

437

424

395

325

346

346

Foundation

Follow on

Follow on

IPO Brasilagro

Follow on

USD 64 M

USD 92 M

USD 276 M

USD 288 M

20

5

1936

1960

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 20:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
