Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Sale of meatpacking facility Carnes Pampeanas

The company reports that it has sold today 100% of the shares of Sociedad Anónima Carnes Pampeanas S.A., owner of the Carnes Pampeanas meatpacking facility in the province of La Pampa, Argentina.

The price of the operation was agreed at USD 10 million, which has already been fully paid.

The accounting result of the operation will be a gain of approximately ARS 620 million, which will be recognized in the Company's Financial Statements for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Carnes Pampeanas S.A. was acquired by CRESUD in 2007 in partnership with Tyson Foods and Cactus Feeders. Subsequently we have increased our participation in the business, reaching all the shares of the company since 2011.