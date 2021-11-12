Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 11/11
110.05 ARS   +1.38%
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Series XXIX Notes Redemption

11/12/2021 | 01:26pm EST
The Company announces that it has resolved to early redeem the Series XXIX Notes maturing on December 9, 2021

The proposed redemption will take place on November 17, 2021, in accordance with the terms and conditions detailed in the Prospectus Supplement for Series XXIX Notes.

The redemption price will be 100% of the face value of the Series XXIX Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, as of the date set for redemption.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 18:25:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
