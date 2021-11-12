Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Series XXIX Notes Redemption

The Company announces that it has resolved to early redeem the Series XXIX Notes maturing on December 9, 2021

The proposed redemption will take place on November 17, 2021, in accordance with the terms and conditions detailed in the Prospectus Supplement for Series XXIX Notes.

The redemption price will be 100% of the face value of the Series XXIX Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, as of the date set for redemption.