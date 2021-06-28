Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Local Bond Issuance Series XXXIV - Results

The Company announces that it has issued notes in the local capital markets for a total amount of USD 35.7 million according to the following information:
Notes Series XXXIV
Amount Offered: USD 47,470,848
Amount Issued: USD 35,737,138.
Interest Rate: 6.99% nominal annual
Number of Offers Received: 3,332
Issuance and Settlement Date: June 30, 2021
Maturity Date: June 30, 2024
Issuance Price: 100.00% Face Value
Interest payments: Semiannual starting on December 31, 2021
Principal maturity: The capital of the Series XXXIV Notes will be amortized in 3 annual installments, beginning on the first anniversary of the issue and settlement date, as indicated below:
- 33% of capital, 12 months after the Issue and Settlement Date, payable on June 30, 2022;
- 33% of capital, 24 months from the Issue and Settlement Date, payable on June 30, 2023;
- 34% of capital, on the Maturity Date.
Apportionment Factor of the Competitive Tranche: 85.7923%
Apportionment Factor of the Non-Competitive Tranche: 98.1604%
