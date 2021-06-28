Log in
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Local Bond Issuance Series XXXIV - Results

06/28/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
The Company announces that it has issued notes in the local capital markets for a total amount of USD 35.7 million according to the following information:

Notes Series XXXIV

Amount Offered: USD 47,470,848

Amount Issued: USD 35,737,138.

Interest Rate: 6.99% nominal annual

Number of Offers Received: 3,332

Issuance and Settlement Date: June 30, 2021

Maturity Date: June 30, 2024

Issuance Price: 100.00% Face Value

Interest payments: Semiannual starting on December 31, 2021

Principal maturity: The capital of the Series XXXIV Notes will be amortized in 3 annual installments, beginning on the first anniversary of the issue and settlement date, as indicated below:

- 33% of capital, 12 months after the Issue and Settlement Date, payable on June 30, 2022;

- 33% of capital, 24 months from the Issue and Settlement Date, payable on June 30, 2023;

- 34% of capital, on the Maturity Date.

Apportionment Factor of the Competitive Tranche: 85.7923%

Apportionment Factor of the Non-Competitive Tranche: 98.1604%

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:53:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
