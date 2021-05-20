Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Material Fact - Loan granted to IFISA

05/20/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company reports that its Board of Directors has approved the extension for a period of one year of the loan granted by CRESUD to Inversiones Financieras del Sur S.A. ('IFISA'), a company controlled by Mr. Eduardo Sergio Elsztain, president of the Company, for the amount of 3,235,000 IRSA American Depositary Receipts ('IRSA ADRs'), maintaining the remaining agreed terms and conditions. Cresud kept the economic and political rights related to the IRSA ADRs.

Consulted the Audit Committee in the terms of Chapter III of the Regulations of the National Securities Commission, as well as articles 72 and 110 inc. h) of Section IV of Capital Market Law No. 26,831, and after analysing the feasibility of the transaction, it has issued a favourable opinion.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
09:54aCRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Material Fact - Loan granted to IFISA
PU
06:04aCRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
05/14CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
05/13CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Webcast | IIIQ 2021
PU
05/13CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Conference Call | IIIQ 2021
PU
05/13CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Earnings Release IIIQ FY 2021
PU
05/13CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Earnings Release | IIIQ 2021
PU
05/06CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
03/16CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentación Institucional IIQ 2021
PU
03/16CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Institutional Presentation | IIQ 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 121 B 1 287 M 1 287 M
Net income 2020 3 929 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net Debt 2020 317 B 3 367 M 3 367 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62 923 M 668 M 668 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 108,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Pedro Damaso Labaqui Palacio Independent Director
Alejandro Bartolomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA73.72%668
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.67%235 653
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.35%132 119
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.74%128 227
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.45%96 479
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.95%96 191