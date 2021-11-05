Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 11/04
112.35 ARS   -0.62%
04:56pFor the month of November, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
11/03Calendar Results IQ22
PU
10/22CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL INMOBILIARIA FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA : Shareholders' Annual Meeting Summary 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

For the month of November, 2021 - Form 6-K

11/05/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For the month of November, 2021
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria,
Financiera y Agropecuaria
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Cresud Inc.
(Translation of registrant´s name into English)
Republic of Argentina
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Carlos Della Paolera 261
(C1001ADA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive offices)
Form 20-F ⌧Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes oNo x
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXII fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 34,324,106, due 2022.


The Company informs that on November 12, 2021, will start the payment of the fourth installment of interests related to the Series XXXII Notes issued on November 12, 2020.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
November 12, 2021
Number of service to be paid:
Fourth installment of interests
Period comprised by the payment:
August 12, 2021/November 12, 2021
Concept of payment:
Interests (100%)
Payment Currency:
USD
Outstanding Capital:
USD 34,324,106
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
9.00%
Interest being paid
USD 778,639.99
Capital being paid
-
Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on November 11, 2021.


Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 20:55:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
04:56pFor the month of November, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
11/03Calendar Results IQ22
PU
10/22CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Shareholders' Annual Meeting Summary 2021
PU
10/18WARRANTS EXERCISE : Septiembre 2021
PU
10/18CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th Floor - Form 6-K
PU
09/20WARRANTS EXERCISE : Additional Information
PU
09/17CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agro..
PU
09/10CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentación Institucional IVQ 2021
PU
09/10CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Institutional Presentation IVQ 2021
PU
09/10CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentación Institucional | IVQ 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 411 M 425 M 425 M
Net income 2021 -12 569 M -126 M -126 M
Net Debt 2021 95 885 M 960 M 960 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65 044 M 651 M 651 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,63x
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Pedro Damaso Labaqui Palacio Independent Director
Alejandro Bartolomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA74.19%651
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.89%214 667
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.18%127 452
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.71%123 006
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.32%102 534
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.08%90 991