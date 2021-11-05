For the month of November, 2021 - Form 6-K

For the month of November, 2021
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria,
Financiera y Agropecuaria
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Cresud Inc.
(Translation of registrant´s name into English)
Republic of Argentina
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Carlos Della Paolera 261
(C1001ADA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive offices)
Form 20-F ⌧Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes oNo x
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXII fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 34,324,106, due 2022.
The Company informs that on November 12, 2021, will start the payment of the fourth installment of interests related to the Series XXXII Notes issued on November 12, 2020.
|
Payment Agent:
|
Caja de Valores S.A.
|
Date of effective payment:
|
November 12, 2021
|
Number of service to be paid:
|
Fourth installment of interests
|
Period comprised by the payment:
|
August 12, 2021/November 12, 2021
|
Concept of payment:
|
Interests (100%)
|
Payment Currency:
|
USD
|
Outstanding Capital:
|
USD 34,324,106
|
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
|
9.00%
|
Interest being paid
|
USD 778,639.99
|
Capital being paid
|
-
Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on November 11, 2021.