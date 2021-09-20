Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warrants Exercise: Additional Information

09/20/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company communicates that the first period to exercise the warrants issued in March 2021 is open until September 25, 2021.

It is necessary to clarify that the exercise of warrants is not mandatory and can be carried out optionally by its holders until their expiration date on March 10, 2026. (See "EXERCISE PERIOD")

As a reminder, the Company shares a summary of the main terms and conditions of the warrants:

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
05:42pWARRANTS EXERCISE : Additional Information
PU
09/17CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
09/10CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentación Institucional IVQ 2021
PU
09/10CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Institutional Presentation IVQ 2021
PU
09/10CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentación Institucional | IVQ 2021
PU
09/09CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Webcast | IVQ 2021
PU
09/09CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Conference Call | IVQ 2021
PU
09/09An unknown buyer acquired Meatpacking plant base in Santa Rosa from Cresud So..
CI
09/07CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financi..
PU
09/06Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria An..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 121 B 1 233 M 1 233 M
Net income 2020 3 929 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net Debt 2020 317 B 3 224 M 3 224 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56 347 M 572 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Pedro Damaso Labaqui Palacio Independent Director
Alejandro Bartolomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA38.53%573
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.61%224 725
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.41%140 345
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.33%125 778
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.17%108 034
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.03%96 618