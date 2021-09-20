Warrants Exercise: Additional Information

The Company communicates that the first period to exercise the warrants issued in March 2021 is open until September 25, 2021.

It is necessary to clarify that the exercise of warrants is not mandatory and can be carried out optionally by its holders until their expiration date on March 10, 2026. (See "EXERCISE PERIOD")

As a reminder, the Company shares a summary of the main terms and conditions of the warrants: