The Company informs that between February 17 and 25, 2024, certain warrants holders have exercised their right to acquire additional shares.
Therefore, a total of 2,050,914 ordinary shares of the Company will be registered, with a face value of ARS 1. As a result of the exercise, USD 882,508.29 were collected by the Company.
After the exercise of these warrants, the number of shares and the capital stock of the Company increased from 594,304,406 to 596,355,320, and the number of outstanding warrants decreased from 87,558,873 to 85,998,622.
Likewise, the exercise of the warrants has been carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions established in the issuance prospectus dated February 12, 2021, and complementary notices regarding the offer made by the Company of 90,000,000 ordinary book-entry shares and 90,000,000 options to subscribe ordinary shares (warrants).
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on
05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 June 2024 17:27:05 UTC.
Cresud SACIF y A is an Argentina-based company engaged mainly in telecommunications sector. Through its subsidiaries, it operates two segments: Agricultural Business and Urban Properties and Investment Business, which is divided into: Operations Center Argentina and Operations Center Israel. Agricultural Business focuses on acquiring, developing and exploiting agricultural properties. It is involved in farming activities, cattle raising, leasing land to third parties and perform agency and agro-industrial services, including a meat packing plant. Operations Center Argentina is engaged in the development, acquisition and operation of shopping malls, offices and hotels, among others, in Argentina, and owns selective investments outside Argentina. Operations Center Israel includes real estate activities in Israel and abroad, supermarket chain management and telecommunications services, both locally, as well as is engaged in the insurance, pension and provident funds, among others.