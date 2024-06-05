The Company informs that between February 17 and 25, 2024, certain warrants holders have exercised their right to acquire additional shares.

Therefore, a total of 2,050,914 ordinary shares of the Company will be registered, with a face value of ARS 1. As a result of the exercise, USD 882,508.29 were collected by the Company.

After the exercise of these warrants, the number of shares and the capital stock of the Company increased from 594,304,406 to 596,355,320, and the number of outstanding warrants decreased from 87,558,873 to 85,998,622.

Likewise, the exercise of the warrants has been carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions established in the issuance prospectus dated February 12, 2021, and complementary notices regarding the offer made by the Company of 90,000,000 ordinary book-entry shares and 90,000,000 options to subscribe ordinary shares (warrants).