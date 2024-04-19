Crew Energy Inc. is a Canada-based natural gas company. The Companyâs operations are focused primarily in the Montney in Northeast British Columbia (NEBC). It has primarily been focused on continued Montney development of its liquidâs rich natural gas area at Septimus / West Septimus (Greater Septimus), and its light oil weighted asset at Tower, British Columbia. Its Montney area assets include Septimus / West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, Oak/Flatrock and Portage and are situated in northeast British Columbia. Its operations include liquid-rich natural gas and light oil production from the siltstone Montney formation. At up to 300 meters thick, the Montney is developed with long-reach horizontal wells, completed with water-based fracture stimulations. It holds a land base of over 264,000 net acres, out of which approximately 225,000 net undeveloped acres in the Montney with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas and dry gas.