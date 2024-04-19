Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

CREW ENERGY INC.

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Date submitted

4/19/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E117904

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

John Leach

4/19/2024

Date

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Country

Canada -British Columbia

Canada

Additional Notes:

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Government of British

1,103,608

36,546,070

3,957,650

Columbia

4 Evergreen Resources LP

1,108,656

Total Amount paid to

Payee

41,607,328

1,108,656

Notes34

Payee includes recipients: BC Oil & Gas Commission;

BC Transportation Financing Authority; Minister of Finance;

Finance Ministry of Agrigulture & Lands;

Minister of Finance & Corporate Relations;

Revenue Services of British Columbia

Wholly owned Saulteau First Nations Company

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada

Northeast British Columbia

1,103,608

36,546,070

5,066,305

42,715,984

