Crew Energy Inc. is a Canada-based natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused primarily in the Montney in Northeast British Columbia (NEBC). It has primarily been focused on continued Montney development of its liquid’s rich natural gas area at Septimus / West Septimus (Greater Septimus), and its light oil weighted asset at Tower, British Columbia. Its Montney area assets include Septimus / West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, Oak/Flatrock and Portage and are situated in northeast British Columbia. Its operations include liquid-rich natural gas and light oil production from the siltstone Montney formation. At up to 300 meters thick, the Montney is developed with long-reach horizontal wells, completed with water-based fracture stimulations. It holds a land base of over 264,000 net acres, out of which approximately 225,000 net undeveloped acres in the Montney with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas and dry gas.