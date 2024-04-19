Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
CREW ENERGY INC.
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Date submitted
4/19/2024
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E117904
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
John Leach
4/19/2024
Date
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
CREW ENERGY INC.
Currency of the Report
CAD
E117904
Country
Canada -British Columbia
Canada
Additional Notes:
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Payments2
Improvement Payments
Government of British
1,103,608
36,546,070
3,957,650
Columbia
4 Evergreen Resources LP
1,108,656
Total Amount paid to
Payee
41,607,328
1,108,656
Notes34
Payee includes recipients: BC Oil & Gas Commission;
BC Transportation Financing Authority; Minister of Finance;
Finance Ministry of Agrigulture & Lands;
Minister of Finance & Corporate Relations;
Revenue Services of British Columbia
Wholly owned Saulteau First Nations Company
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Reporting Entity Name
CREW ENERGY INC.
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E117904
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Canada
Northeast British Columbia
1,103,608
36,546,070
5,066,305
42,715,984
Additional Notes3:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Crew Energy Inc. published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 20:38:32 UTC.