Crew Energy Plans Early Redemption of 2024 Bonds

Crew Energy Inc. said Thursday it plans the early redemption of all outstanding unsecured notes due March 2024, concluding the Canadian energy company's efforts to bolster its balance sheet while increasing production and cutting costs.

Crew, which is focused on natural gas a liquids production in northeast British Columbia, issued a notice of redemption for 172 million Canadian dollars ($125.3 million) principal amount of 6.5% senior unsecured notes, which it said marks the conclusion of a plan initiated in 2020 to focus on costs and output.

The company said that with nothing currently drawn on its C$200 million credit facility, it is able to redeem the notes while pushing ahead with a capital investment program through 2023 and the development of its Montney resource base.

Earlier this month, Crew Energy reported an average production of 33,277 barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2022, up 26% over 2021 and topping the company's guidance for 32,500 to 33,000 boe a day. Crew's net debt was reduced by 63% to C$149.5 million at the end of 2022, while its outstanding senior unsecured notes were reduced over the year.

