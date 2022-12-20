Crew Energy : Presentation

"A Team Working Together to Achieve a Common Goal"
Building Momentum in a Strong Natural Gas Market
Significant Growth
Estimated Production~24% per share from 2021 to 2022 Adjusted Funds Flow1~134% per share from 2021 to 2022
2023 plan toreduce debt in H1 and ramp up production to 35,000 to 37,000 boe/d by December 2023
Recently announced plan to increase production to>60,000 boe/d in 2026
Conservative Balance Sheet Net debt to LTM EBITDA1= 0.5x at September 30, 2022
Robust Liquidity Profile
Undrawn on $200 million line of credit
Low F&D Costs and Long Reserve Life Indices
7-year PDP, 17-year IP and 34-year 2P reserve life index5.
TSX: CR
MULTI YEAR STRATEGIC
GROWTH PLANS
