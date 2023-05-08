Crew Energy : Q1 Financial Statements

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
March 31,
December 31,
(unaudited) (thousands)
2023
2022
Assets
Current Asset:
$
81,476
$
54,737
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable
46,328
62,900
Derivative financial instruments (note 4)
34,839
26,601
162,643
144,238
Property, plant and equipment (note 5)
1,487,676
1,487,276
$
1,650,319
$
1,631,514
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
$
43,418
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
95,793
Decommissioning obligations (note 6)
3,709
4,325
Senior unsecured notes (note 9)
171,448
-
218,575
100,118
Other long-term obligations (note 7)
18,223
-
Senior unsecured notes (note 9)
-
171,298
Lease obligations (note 10)
1,741
1,899
Decommissioning obligations (note 6)
39,703
43,257
Deferred tax liability
144,094
128,801
203,761
345,255
Shareholders' Equity
1,462,853
Share capital
1,467,213
Contributed surplus
93,578
88,730
Deficit
(328,448)
(369,802)
Subsequent event (note 4,8,9)
1,227,983
1,186,141
Commitments (note 14)
$
1,650,319
$
1,631,514
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three months ended
Three months ended
(unaudited) (thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Revenue
Petroleum and natural gas sales (note 12)
$
100,681
$
130,432
Royalties
(12,265)
(8,371)
Realized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments
14,002
(15,504)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments
8,238
(55,152)
Processing and transportation revenue (note 12)
2,156
2,283
112,812
53,688
Expenses
Operating
12,558
11,359
Transportation
11,288
10,845
General and administrative
3,396
2,882
Share-based compensation
2,860
701
Depletion and depreciation (note 5)
23,293
24,428
53,395
50,215
Income from operations
59,417
3,473
Financing (note 13)
3,284
6,374
Other income (note 6)
(26)
(418)
Income (loss) before income taxes
56,159
(2,483)
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
14,805
(1,106)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
$
41,354
$
(1,377)
Net income (loss) per share (note 11)
$
0.27
Basic
$
(0.01)
Diluted
$
0.26
$
(0.01)
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Number of
Contributed
Total
shares, net of
Share capital
Deficit
Shareholders'
(unaudited) (thousands)
shares in trust
surplus
equity
Balance, January 1, 2023
154,377
$
1,467,213
$
88,730
$
(369,802)
$
1,186,141
Net income for the period
-
-
-
41,354
41,354
Share-based compensation expensed
-
-
2,860
-
2,860
Share-based compensation capitalized
-
-
2,619
-
2,619
Released from trust on vesting of share awards
48
143
(143)
-
-
Purchase of shares held in trust (note 11)
(931)
(4,503)
-
-
(4,503)
Tax deduction on excess value of share awards
-
-
(488)
-
(488)
Balance, March 31, 2023
153,494
$
1,462,853
$
93,578
$
(328,448)
$ 1,227,983
Number of
Contributed
Total
shares, net of
Share capital
Deficit
Shareholders'
(unaudited) (thousands)
shares in trust
surplus
equity
Balance, January 1, 2022
152,480
$1,481,450
$
71,865
$
(634,161)
$
919,154
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,377)
(1,377)
Share-based compensation expensed
-
-
701
-
701
Share-based compensation capitalized
-
-
718
-
718
Released from trust on vesting of share awards
231
171
(171)
-
-
Purchase of shares held in trust (note 11)
(1,634)
(5,402)
-
-
(5,402)
Tax deduction on excess value of share awards
-
-
4,454
-
4,454
Balance, March 31, 2022
151,077
$
1,476,219
$
77,567
$
(635,538)
$
918,248
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months ended
Three months ended
(unaudited) (thousands)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
$
41,354
Net income (loss)
$
(1,377)
Adjustments:
(8,238)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments
55,152
Share-based compensation
2,860
701
Depletion and depreciation (note 5)
23,293
24,428
Financing expenses (note 13)
3,284
6,374
Interest expense (note 13)
(2,665)
(5,848)
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
14,805
(1,106)
Decommissioning obligations settled (note 10)
(3,529)
(3,567)
Change in non-cash working capital
(4,520)
(19,675)
66,644
55,082
Financing activities:
-
9,561
Increase in bank loan
Payments on lease obligations (note 10)
(173)
-
Shares purchased and held in trust (note 11)
(4,503)
(5,402)
(4,676)
4,159
Investing activities:
(22,161)
(55,361)
Property, plant and equipment expenditures (note 5)
Increase in other long-term obligations (note 7)
18,223
-
Change in non-cash working capital
(31,291)
(3,880)
(35,229)
(59,241)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
26,739
-
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
54,737
-
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
81,476
$
-
CREW ENERGY INC.
NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts in thousands)
Reporting entity:
Crew Energy Inc. ("Crew" or the "Company") is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Crew conducts its operations in the Western Canada Sedimentary basin, focused in the province of British Columbia. Crew's principal place of business is located at Suite 800, 250 - 5th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 0R4.
Basis of preparation:
These condensed financial statements (the "financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The financial statements use the accounting policies which the Company applied in its annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The financial statements do not include certain disclosures that are normally required to be included in annual financial statements which have been condensed or omitted. These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars ("CDN"), which is the functional currency of the Company.
The financial statements were authorized for issuance by Crew's Board of Directors on May 8, 2023.
Estimation uncertainty:
Management makes judgments and assumptions about the future in deriving estimates used in preparation of these financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Sources of estimation uncertainty include estimates used to determine economically recoverable oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves, the recoverable amount of long-lived assets or cash-generating unit, the fair value of financial derivatives, the provision for decommissioning obligations and the provision for income taxes and the related deferred tax assets and liabilities.
A full list of the key sources of estimation uncertainty can be found in note 4 of the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial risk management:
Derivative contracts:
In order to reduce the risk of future commodity price volatility, it is the Company's policy to hedge a portion of its petroleum and natural gas sales through various financial derivative forward sales contracts and physical sales contracts. The Company does not apply hedge accounting for these contracts. The Company's production is generally sold using "spot" or near term contracts, with prices fixed at the time of transfer of custody or on the basis of a monthly average market price. The Company, however, may give consideration in certain circumstances to using fixed price marketing contracts. The Company does not use commodity contracts other than to meet the Company's expected sale requirements.
The fair value of options and costless collars is based on option models that use published information with respect to volatility, prices and interest rates. The fair value of forward contracts and swaps is determined by discounting the difference between the contracted prices and published forward price curves as at the date of the statement of financial position, using the remaining contracted oil and natural gas volumes and a risk-free interest rate (based on published government rates).