    CR   CA2265331074

CREW ENERGY INC.

(CR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
4.550 CAD   -1.09%
05:40pCrew Energy : Q1 md&a
PU
05:40pCrew Energy : Q1 Financial Statements
PU
05:12pCrew Energy Returns to a Q1 Profit; Says Alberta Wildfires Not Affecting its Operations
MT
Crew Energy : Q1 Financial Statements

05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
CREW ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

March 31,

December 31,

(unaudited) (thousands)

2023

2022

Assets

Current Asset:

$

81,476

$

54,737

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable

46,328

62,900

Derivative financial instruments (note 4)

34,839

26,601

162,643

144,238

Property, plant and equipment (note 5)

1,487,676

1,487,276

$

1,650,319

$

1,631,514

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

$

43,418

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

95,793

Decommissioning obligations (note 6)

3,709

4,325

Senior unsecured notes (note 9)

171,448

-

218,575

100,118

Other long-term obligations (note 7)

18,223

-

Senior unsecured notes (note 9)

-

171,298

Lease obligations (note 10)

1,741

1,899

Decommissioning obligations (note 6)

39,703

43,257

Deferred tax liability

144,094

128,801

203,761

345,255

Shareholders' Equity

1,462,853

Share capital

1,467,213

Contributed surplus

93,578

88,730

Deficit

(328,448)

(369,802)

Subsequent event (note 4,8,9)

1,227,983

1,186,141

Commitments (note 14)

$

1,650,319

$

1,631,514

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.

Q1 2023 REPORT 1

CREW ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three months ended

Three months ended

(unaudited) (thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Revenue

Petroleum and natural gas sales (note 12)

$

100,681

$

130,432

Royalties

(12,265)

(8,371)

Realized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments

14,002

(15,504)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments

8,238

(55,152)

Processing and transportation revenue (note 12)

2,156

2,283

112,812

53,688

Expenses

Operating

12,558

11,359

Transportation

11,288

10,845

General and administrative

3,396

2,882

Share-based compensation

2,860

701

Depletion and depreciation (note 5)

23,293

24,428

53,395

50,215

Income from operations

59,417

3,473

Financing (note 13)

3,284

6,374

Other income (note 6)

(26)

(418)

Income (loss) before income taxes

56,159

(2,483)

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

14,805

(1,106)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

$

41,354

$

(1,377)

Net income (loss) per share (note 11)

$

0.27

Basic

$

(0.01)

Diluted

$

0.26

$

(0.01)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.

2 Q1 2023 REPORT

CREW ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Number of

Contributed

Total

shares, net of

Share capital

Deficit

Shareholders'

(unaudited) (thousands)

shares in trust

surplus

equity

Balance, January 1, 2023

154,377

$

1,467,213

$

88,730

$

(369,802)

$

1,186,141

Net income for the period

-

-

-

41,354

41,354

Share-based compensation expensed

-

-

2,860

-

2,860

Share-based compensation capitalized

-

-

2,619

-

2,619

Released from trust on vesting of share awards

48

143

(143)

-

-

Purchase of shares held in trust (note 11)

(931)

(4,503)

-

-

(4,503)

Tax deduction on excess value of share awards

-

-

(488)

-

(488)

Balance, March 31, 2023

153,494

$

1,462,853

$

93,578

$

(328,448)

$ 1,227,983

Number of

Contributed

Total

shares, net of

Share capital

Deficit

Shareholders'

(unaudited) (thousands)

shares in trust

surplus

equity

Balance, January 1, 2022

152,480

$1,481,450

$

71,865

$

(634,161)

$

919,154

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,377)

(1,377)

Share-based compensation expensed

-

-

701

-

701

Share-based compensation capitalized

-

-

718

-

718

Released from trust on vesting of share awards

231

171

(171)

-

-

Purchase of shares held in trust (note 11)

(1,634)

(5,402)

-

-

(5,402)

Tax deduction on excess value of share awards

-

-

4,454

-

4,454

Balance, March 31, 2022

151,077

$

1,476,219

$

77,567

$

(635,538)

$

918,248

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.

Q1 2023 REPORT 3

CREW ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended

Three months ended

(unaudited) (thousands)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities:

$

41,354

Net income (loss)

$

(1,377)

Adjustments:

(8,238)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments

55,152

Share-based compensation

2,860

701

Depletion and depreciation (note 5)

23,293

24,428

Financing expenses (note 13)

3,284

6,374

Interest expense (note 13)

(2,665)

(5,848)

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

14,805

(1,106)

Decommissioning obligations settled (note 10)

(3,529)

(3,567)

Change in non-cash working capital

(4,520)

(19,675)

66,644

55,082

Financing activities:

-

9,561

Increase in bank loan

Payments on lease obligations (note 10)

(173)

-

Shares purchased and held in trust (note 11)

(4,503)

(5,402)

(4,676)

4,159

Investing activities:

(22,161)

(55,361)

Property, plant and equipment expenditures (note 5)

Increase in other long-term obligations (note 7)

18,223

-

Change in non-cash working capital

(31,291)

(3,880)

(35,229)

(59,241)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

26,739

-

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

54,737

-

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

81,476

$

-

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.

4 Q1 2023 REPORT

CREW ENERGY INC.

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts in thousands)

  1. Reporting entity:
    Crew Energy Inc. ("Crew" or the "Company") is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Crew conducts its operations in the Western Canada Sedimentary basin, focused in the province of British Columbia. Crew's principal place of business is located at Suite 800, 250 - 5th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 0R4.
  2. Basis of preparation:
    These condensed financial statements (the "financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The financial statements use the accounting policies which the Company applied in its annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The financial statements do not include certain disclosures that are normally required to be included in annual financial statements which have been condensed or omitted. These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars ("CDN"), which is the functional currency of the Company.
    The financial statements were authorized for issuance by Crew's Board of Directors on May 8, 2023.
  3. Estimation uncertainty:
    Management makes judgments and assumptions about the future in deriving estimates used in preparation of these financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Sources of estimation uncertainty include estimates used to determine economically recoverable oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves, the recoverable amount of long-lived assets or cash-generating unit, the fair value of financial derivatives, the provision for decommissioning obligations and the provision for income taxes and the related deferred tax assets and liabilities.
    A full list of the key sources of estimation uncertainty can be found in note 4 of the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  4. Financial risk management:
    Derivative contracts:
    In order to reduce the risk of future commodity price volatility, it is the Company's policy to hedge a portion of its petroleum and natural gas sales through various financial derivative forward sales contracts and physical sales contracts. The Company does not apply hedge accounting for these contracts. The Company's production is generally sold using "spot" or near term contracts, with prices fixed at the time of transfer of custody or on the basis of a monthly average market price. The Company, however, may give consideration in certain circumstances to using fixed price marketing contracts. The Company does not use commodity contracts other than to meet the Company's expected sale requirements.
    The fair value of options and costless collars is based on option models that use published information with respect to volatility, prices and interest rates. The fair value of forward contracts and swaps is determined by discounting the difference between the contracted prices and published forward price curves as at the date of the statement of financial position, using the remaining contracted oil and natural gas volumes and a risk-free interest rate (based on published government rates).

Q1 2023 REPORT 5

Disclaimer

Crew Energy Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
