Crexendo : Crexedno to Present at 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

09/29/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Crexendo is scheduled to present at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference. The Company will present on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM Eastern., the conference this year will be done as a virtual conference.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday and Wednesday Oct 6 and 7. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608289/Crexedno-to-Present-at-2020-Lytham-Partners-Virtual-Investor-Growth-Conference

Disclaimer

Crexendo Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:29:03 UTC
