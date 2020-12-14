Log in
Crexendo : Current report

12/14/2020 | 05:25pm EST
SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Crexendo, Inc.

Form: 8-K

Date Filed: 2020-12-14

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1075736

© Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________

FORM 8-K

_______________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported) December 14, 2020

_______________

Crexendo, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

_______________

Nevada

001-32277

87-0591719

(State or Other Jurisdictionof Incorporation)

(CommissionFile Number)

(IRS EmployerIdentification No.)

1615 S. 52nd Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(602) 714-8500

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Not applicable.

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 14, 2020, Crexendo, Inc. (the "Company") posted an investor presentation to its website at www.crexendo.com/investor. A copy of the investor presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed subject to the requirements of amended Item 10 of Regulation S-K, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. The furnishing of this information hereby shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any such information.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

Description

No.

99.1Crexendo Investor Presentation dated December 14, 2020.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Company Name

Dated: December 14, 2020

By: /s/ RONALD VINCENT

Ronald Vincent

Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crexendo Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
