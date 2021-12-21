Crexendo : Named High Performer in Winter 2022 Grid Reports for VoIP Providers by Real Users on G2.com

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Crexendo solutions currently support over two million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States. Crexendo announced today that it has been identified as one of the best VoIP Providers based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are excited that G2.Com has now confirmed what we already know, that you can't buy a better system than the Crexendo solution, particularly our VIP solution. The VIP system includes the award winning NetSapiens comprehensive suite of UCaaS, video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools for businesses. We are so confident in our VIP platform that we back it with a 100% up-time guarantee*. We have the best features and service in the industry, and we can save most businesses a substantial amount of money on their current telecom expenses. We are honored that our customers recognize the benefits and the value of our offerings, and we will work every day to confirm our customers faith in what we do."

Crexendo achieved the High Performer ranking on the VoIP Provider Grid Report and the Small Business VoIP Provider Grid Report by receiving positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in the VoIP category.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.

* See guarantee for specific terms.

About Crexendo

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) believing that you can't buy a better system than the Crexendo solution, particularly the VIP solution; (ii) being so sure of VIP that we back it with a 100% up-time guarantee; (iii) having the best features and service in the industry and saving most businesses a substantial amount of money and (iv) will work every day to confirm its customers faith in what it does.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

