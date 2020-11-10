Crexendo : Quarterly report

© Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020

Commission file number 001-32277

Crexendo, Inc.
Nevada 87-0591719
1615 South 52nd Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
(602) 714-8500

The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock as of October 31, 2020 was 17,963,234.

INDEX

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION