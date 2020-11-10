Crexendo : Quarterly report

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period endedSeptember 30, 2020
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 or 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. For the transition period from ________ to ________.
Commission file number 001-32277
-------
Crexendo, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
-------
Nevada
87-0591719
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
incorporation or organization)
1615 South 52nd Street, Tempe, AZ
85281
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
(602) 714-8500
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☑ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ☑ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in
Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (check one).
Large accelerated filer
☐
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
(Do not check if a smaller reporting company)
Smaller reporting company
☑
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☑.
The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock as of October 31, 2020 was 17,963,234.
INDEX
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements
3
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
24
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
37
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
37
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
38
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
38
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
38
Item 6.
Exhibits
39
Signatures
40
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements.
CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value and share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,353
$
4,180
Restricted cash
100
100
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50
as of September 30, 2020 and $14 as of December 31, 2019
632
380
Contract assets
94
22
Inventories
263
382
Equipment financing receivables
253
143
Contract costs
403
379
Prepaid expenses
332
141
Income tax receivable
-
4
Total current assets
17,430
5,731
Long-term trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
of $0 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
2
6
Long-term equipment financing receivables, net
846
561
Property and equipment, net
2,772
155
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1
51
Intangible assets, net
275
465
Goodwill
272
272
Contract costs, net of current portion
512
436
Other long-term assets
152
106
Total Assets
$
22,262
$
7,783
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
214
$
86
Accrued expenses
1,570
1,754
Finance leases
31
30
Notes payable
1,071
-
Operating lease liabilities
-
50
Income tax payable
5
-
Contigent consideration
-
175
Contract liabilities
783
791
Total current liabilities
3,674
2,886
Contract liabilities, net of current portion
450
423
Finance leases, net of current portion
63
86
Notes payable, net of current portion
1,891
-
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1
1
Total liabilities
6,079
3,396
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 25,000,000 shares, 17,536,891
shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 14,884,755 shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
18
15
Additional paid-in capital
73,414
62,400
Accumulated deficit
(57,249)
(58,028)
Total stockholders' equity
16,183
4,387
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
22,262
$
7,783
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
