Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Crexendo, Inc.    CXDO

CREXENDO, INC.

(CXDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crexendo : Quarterly report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 05:53pm EST

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Crexendo, Inc.

Form: 10-Q

Date Filed: 2020-11-10

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1075736

© Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

-------

FORM 10-Q

-------

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 or 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. For the transition period from ________ to ________.
    Commission file number 001-32277
    -------

Crexendo, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

-------

Nevada

87-0591719

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

incorporation or organization)

1615 South 52nd Street, Tempe, AZ

85281

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(602) 714-8500

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in

Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (check one).

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

(Do not check if a smaller reporting company)

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No .

The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock as of October 31, 2020 was 17,963,234.

INDEX

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements

3

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

24

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

37

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

37

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

38

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

38

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

38

Item 6.

Exhibits

39

Signatures

40

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements.

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value and share data)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,353

$

4,180

Restricted cash

100

100

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50

as of September 30, 2020 and $14 as of December 31, 2019

632

380

Contract assets

94

22

Inventories

263

382

Equipment financing receivables

253

143

Contract costs

403

379

Prepaid expenses

332

141

Income tax receivable

-

4

Total current assets

17,430

5,731

Long-term trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $0 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

2

6

Long-term equipment financing receivables, net

846

561

Property and equipment, net

2,772

155

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1

51

Intangible assets, net

275

465

Goodwill

272

272

Contract costs, net of current portion

512

436

Other long-term assets

152

106

Total Assets

$

22,262

$

7,783

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

214

$

86

Accrued expenses

1,570

1,754

Finance leases

31

30

Notes payable

1,071

-

Operating lease liabilities

-

50

Income tax payable

5

-

Contigent consideration

-

175

Contract liabilities

783

791

Total current liabilities

3,674

2,886

Contract liabilities, net of current portion

450

423

Finance leases, net of current portion

63

86

Notes payable, net of current portion

1,891

-

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

1

1

Total liabilities

6,079

3,396

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 25,000,000 shares, 17,536,891

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 14,884,755 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

18

15

Additional paid-in capital

73,414

62,400

Accumulated deficit

(57,249)

(58,028)

Total stockholders' equity

16,183

4,387

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

22,262

$

7,783

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crexendo Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 22:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREXENDO, INC.
05:53pCREXENDO : Quarterly report
PU
05:24pCREXENDO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
04:15pCREXENDO : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
04:03pCREXENDO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/16CREXENDO, INC. TO ISSUE THIRD QUARTE : 30 p.m. est
PU
10/13CREXENDO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
10/06CREXENDO : to Present at Zooming with LD
PU
09/30CREXENDO : General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership (Amendment)
PU
09/29CREXENDO : Crexedno to Present at 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth C..
PU
09/28CREXENDO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,3 M - -
Net income 2020 1,11 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 105x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart CREXENDO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crexendo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 6,83 $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven G. Mihaylo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Doug Gaylor President & Chief Operating Officer
Ronald Vincent Chief Financial Officer
Nishith Chudasama Vice President-Engineering
Todd A. Goergen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREXENDO, INC.60.71%116
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.59.95%235 945
CLOUDFLARE, INC.278.49%19 825
DYNATRACE, INC.40.28%10 012
ANAPLAN, INC.17.21%8 585
SINCH AB (PUBL)203.66%6 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group