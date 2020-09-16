Crexendo : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Check this box if no longer subject to Section

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Vincent Ron Crexendo, Inc. [CXDO] (Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 1615 S 52ND ST 09/12/2020 Chief Financial Officer (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person TEMPE, AZ 85281 ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. Transaction 4. Securities Acquired 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Date Execution Date, if Code (A) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) any (Instr. 8) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) Code V Amount (D) Price (Instr. 4) Common Stock 09/12/2020 M(1) 417 A $ 0 9,788 D Common Stock 09/12/2020 M(2) 375 A $ 0 10,163 D Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this SEC 1474 (9-02) form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. Transaction 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, if Code Derivative and Expiration Date Underlying Securities Derivative Derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) any (Instr. 8) Securities (Month/Day/Year) (Instr. 3 and 4) Security Securities Form of Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) Acquired (A) or (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative Disposed of (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4, and Following Direct (D) 5) Reported or Indirect Date Expiration Amount or Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Title Number of Exercisable Date Code V (A) (D) Shares Restricted $ 0 (3) 09/12/2020 M 417 (4) (4) Common 417 $ 0 7,086 D Stock Unit Stock Restricted $ 0 (3) 09/12/2020 M 375 (5) (5) Common 375 $ 0 11,251 D Stock Unit Stock Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Vincent Ron 1615 S 52ND ST Chief Financial Officer TEMPE, AZ 85281 Signatures /s/Ron Vincent 09/16/2020 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) Vesting of RSUs granted on February 12, 2019.

(2) Vesting of RSUs granted on March 12, 2020.

(3) Each RSU is the economic equivalent of one share of Crexendo common stock. The closing price of CXDO on September 12, 2020 was $8.84.

The RSUs vest in equal installments over 36 months starting on March 12, 2019 until such time as the RSUs are 100% vested, subject to continuous employment. Shares will be delivered upon vesting. The RSUs vest in equal installments over 36 months starting on April 12, 2020 until such time as the RSUs are 100% vested, subject to continuous employment. Shares will be delivered upon vesting.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.