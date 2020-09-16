Crexendo : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) Vesting of RSUs granted on February 12, 2019. (2) Vesting of RSUs granted on March 12, 2020. (3) Each RSU is the economic equivalent of one share of Crexendo common stock. The closing price of CXDO on September 12, 2020 was $8.84.
The RSUs vest in equal installments over 36 months starting on March 12, 2019 until such time as the RSUs are 100% vested, subject to continuous employment. Shares will be delivered upon vesting.
The RSUs vest in equal installments over 36 months starting on April 12, 2020 until such time as the RSUs are 100% vested, subject to continuous employment. Shares will be delivered upon vesting.


FORM 4



UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549


STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES





1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Vincent Ron
Crexendo, Inc. [CXDO]
(Check all applicable)


(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
__X__ Officer (give title below)

1615 S 52ND ST
09/12/2020
Chief Financial Officer
(Street)


_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
TEMPE, AZ 85281

(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3. Transaction
4. Securities Acquired
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Date
Execution Date, if
Code
(A) or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
any
(Instr. 8)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I)
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
(Instr. 4)
Common Stock
09/12/2020
M(1)
417
A
$ 0
9,788
D
Common Stock
09/12/2020
M(2)
375
A
$ 0
10,163
D
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.




Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
