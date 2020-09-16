Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Crexendo, Inc.    CXDO

CREXENDO, INC.

(CXDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crexendo : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 09:45am EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Crexendo, Inc.

Form: 4

Date Filed: 2020-09-16

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1075736

  • Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section

16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

(Print or Type Responses)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Vincent Ron

Crexendo, Inc. [CXDO]

(Check all applicable)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

1615 S 52ND ST

09/12/2020

Chief Financial Officer

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

TEMPE, AZ 85281

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

(A) or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Common Stock

09/12/2020

M(1)

417

A

$ 0

9,788

D

Common Stock

09/12/2020

M(2)

375

A

$ 0

10,163

D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this

SEC 1474 (9-02)

form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid

OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4. Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

Derivative

and Expiration Date

Underlying Securities

Derivative

Derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

Acquired (A) or

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4, and

Following

Direct (D)

5)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Transaction(s)

(I)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Title

Number of

Exercisable

Date

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Shares

Restricted

$ 0 (3)

09/12/2020

M

417

(4)

(4)

Common

417

$ 0

7,086

D

Stock Unit

Stock

Restricted

$ 0 (3)

09/12/2020

M

375

(5)

(5)

Common

375

$ 0

11,251

D

Stock Unit

Stock

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Vincent Ron

1615 S 52ND ST

Chief Financial Officer

TEMPE, AZ 85281

Signatures

/s/Ron Vincent

09/16/2020

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    (1) Vesting of RSUs granted on February 12, 2019.
    (2) Vesting of RSUs granted on March 12, 2020.
    (3) Each RSU is the economic equivalent of one share of Crexendo common stock. The closing price of CXDO on September 12, 2020 was $8.84.
  1. The RSUs vest in equal installments over 36 months starting on March 12, 2019 until such time as the RSUs are 100% vested, subject to continuous employment. Shares will be delivered upon vesting.
  2. The RSUs vest in equal installments over 36 months starting on April 12, 2020 until such time as the RSUs are 100% vested, subject to continuous employment. Shares will be delivered upon vesting.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section

16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

(Print or Type Responses)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Vincent Ron

Crexendo, Inc. [CXDO]

(Check all applicable)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

1615 S 52ND ST

09/12/2020

Chief Financial Officer

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

TEMPE, AZ 85281

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

(A) or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Common Stock

09/12/2020

M(1)

417

A

$ 0

9,788

D

Common Stock

09/12/2020

M(2)

375

A

$ 0

10,163

D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this

SEC 1474 (9-02)

form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid

OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4. Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

Derivative

and Expiration Date

Underlying Securities

Derivative

Derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

Acquired (A) or

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4, and

Following

Direct (D)

5)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Transaction(s)

(I)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Title

Number of

Exercisable

Date

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Shares

Restricted

$ 0 (3)

09/12/2020

M

417

(4)

(4)

Common

417

$ 0

7,086

D

Stock Unit

Stock

Restricted

$ 0 (3)

09/12/2020

M

375

(5)

(5)

Common

375

$ 0

11,251

D

Stock Unit

Stock

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Vincent Ron

1615 S 52ND ST

Chief Financial Officer

TEMPE, AZ 85281

Signatures

/s/Ron Vincent

09/16/2020

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    (1) Vesting of RSUs granted on February 12, 2019.
    (2) Vesting of RSUs granted on March 12, 2020.
    (3) Each RSU is the economic equivalent of one share of Crexendo common stock. The closing price of CXDO on September 12, 2020 was $8.84.
  1. The RSUs vest in equal installments over 36 months starting on March 12, 2019 until such time as the RSUs are 100% vested, subject to continuous employment. Shares will be delivered upon vesting.
  2. The RSUs vest in equal installments over 36 months starting on April 12, 2020 until such time as the RSUs are 100% vested, subject to continuous employment. Shares will be delivered upon vesting.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crexendo Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREXENDO, INC.
09:45aCREXENDO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/11CREXENDO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10CREXENDO : Quarterly report
PU
08/10CREXENDO : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
08/10CREXENDO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/24CORRECTING AND REPLACING : Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Financial..
PU
07/06CREXENDO, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12CREXENDO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
05/05CREXENDO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/27CREXENDO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,5 M - -
Net income 2020 1,46 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 92,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart CREXENDO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crexendo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 8,32 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven G. Mihaylo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Doug Gaylor President & Chief Operating Officer
Ronald Vincent Chief Financial Officer
Nishith Chudasama Vice President-Engineering
Todd A. Goergen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREXENDO, INC.95.76%126
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.51.65%229 029
DYNATRACE, INC.60.20%11 392
CLOUDFLARE, INC.112.02%11 058
ANAPLAN, INC.11.66%8 178
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD15.74%5 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group