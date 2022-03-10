Mavenir and Crexendo Partner to Expand the Business Communications Offerings for CSPs, Channels and SIs

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announces a strategic partnership with Crexendo, powered by NetSapiens—that provides both companies with an expanded portfolio of business services and advanced capabilities, and enables each to address Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business messaging market growth.

With this partnership:

> Mavenir integrates Crexendo’s Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) with the Mavenir Connect brand.

> Crexendo integrates Mavenir’s Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and omni-channel customer engagement, chatbots and automations.

Bryan Dancer, CEO, Allegiant Technology, said, “We chose the combined Mavenir-Crexendo solution because it has enabled us to deliver the value, flexibility and support our clients expect that is largely unavailable from the larger players in the market. This new collaboration will provide service provider organizations like us with an even more seamless, disruptive, and integrated offer.”

“The collaboration with Crexendo accelerates Mavenir’s growth in the UCaaS space,” said Jorgen Nilsson, President, Enterprise Connect Business, Mavenir. “By allowing both companies to focus their efforts and investments on what each company does best, business customers benefit from a full portfolio of communications solutions with faster innovation, omnichannel customer engagement, extensive API-based programmability, commercial flexibility and a large number of out-of-the-box integrations.”

Mavenir Connect leverages Crexendo’s technology to deliver a proven UCaaS solution for customers who are looking for industry leading, mobile-friendly, cloud-based unified communications capabilities that are cost effective, easy to deploy and consume, improve employee productivity and increase customer engagement.

“Mavenir is the ideal partner to help meet Crexendo’s objectives and long-term growth initiatives,” said Steven G. Mihaylo, CEO, Crexendo. “This collaboration positions both companies as a leading choice for channel partners and service providers, increasing the number of opportunities to profit from the UCaaS, CCaaS and business messaging market expansion”.

Crexendo is ranked by Frost & Sullivan as the Fastest Growing UCaaS Platform in North America and has already surpassed 2 million users.

With Mavenir’s offerings, Crexendo expands its portfolio with omni-channel contact center capabilities that are highly demanded in the market.

Mavenir Connect is part of Mavenir’s business communications solution that includes UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, as well as Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Customer Engagement as a Service, Business Messaging, chatbots and automations.

The Mavenir-Crexendo solutions will be showcased at:

> WISPAMERICA, New Orleans (Mar 14th-17th)

> Enterprise Connect, Orlando (Mar 21st - 24th)

Links to supporting material:

> Mavenir Connect Webpage

> MAVbiz Care Webpage

> Crexendos NetSapiens Platform Webpage

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About Crexendo

NetSapiens, a Crexendo company, is a B2B provider of Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Collaboration, as well as Contact Center solutions for service providers. We support service providers of all sizes who want to offer new or improve existing communications service offerings and quickly accelerate their customer base. Our award-winning solutions offer our partners a customizable, easy-to-use platform that can be consumed in various models as a subscription or a purchase, in their cloud or ours. https://netsapiens.com/

