PDF Report : CRH plc

CRH plc

Equities

CRH

IE0001827041

Construction Materials

End-of-day quote Nyse
Other stock markets
 06:00:00 2023-11-20 pm EST
61.13 USD +4.07% +3.42% +58.37%
02:18pm SigmaRoc calls December 11 vote on CRH asset purchase AN
11:12am UBS cuts Auto Trader; Bryan Garnier likes Sage AN
Latest news about CRH plc

SigmaRoc calls December 11 vote on CRH asset purchase AN
SigmaRoc Raises GBP200 Million via Share Offering to Finance CRH Deal MT
CRH : NAV upgrade by 11.4% Alphavalue
CRH : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock CF
Berenberg Bank Adjusts CRH Price Target to $75 From $66, Maintains Buy Rating MT
CRH : UBS raises its target price CF
RBC cuts HSBC; Liberum cuts Glencore AN
CRH sells European lime assets to SigmaRoc for EUR1 billion AN
CRH to Sell European Lime Business to SigmaRoc for $1.1 Billion -- Update DJ
SigmaRoc signs USD1 billion deal for CRH lime assets AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22 RE
CRH : 9m 23: Price surge for short-term gain, acquisitions for long-term growth Alphavalue
London Equities Retreat as UK’s Public Sector Borrowing Rises in October MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Slightly Lower in Tuesday Trading MT
It’s Nvidia Day
Transcript : CRH plc, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 21, 2023 CI

Chart CRH plc

Chart CRH plc
More charts

Company Profile

CCRH plc is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.75,800 people at over 3,130 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, a leading heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of positions in Asia and South America. CRH plc manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures.
Sector
Construction Materials
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for CRH plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
61.23USD
Average target price
67.55USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.32%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

