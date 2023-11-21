CRH plc
CRH
IE0001827041
Construction Materials
End-of-day quote
5-day change
1st Jan Change
|61.13 USD
|+4.07%
|+3.42%
|+58.37%
|02:18pm
|SigmaRoc calls December 11 vote on CRH asset purchase
|AN
|11:12am
|UBS cuts Auto Trader; Bryan Garnier likes Sage
|AN
CCRH plc is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.75,800 people at over 3,130 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, a leading heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of positions in Asia and South America. CRH plc manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures.
Sector: Construction Materials
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating:
Investor Rating:
ESG Refinitiv:
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
61.23USD
Average target price
67.55USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.32%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
