Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fearon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, CRH plc b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CRH plc b) LEI 549300MIDJNNTH068E74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.32 each [ISIN: IE0001827041] b) Nature of the transaction 1. & 2. Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. US$83.65 10,000 2. US$81.51 20,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1. 1st March 2024 2. 4th March 2024 f) Place of the transaction New York g) Additional Information n/a

