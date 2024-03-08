Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Fearon
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director, CRH plc
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|CRH plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300MIDJNNTH068E74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of €0.32 each [ISIN: IE0001827041]
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1. & 2. Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|US$83.65
|10,000
|2.
|US$81.51
|20,000
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 1st March 2024
2. 4th March 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York
|g)
|Additional Information
|n/a
1
