CRH : Oddo BHF raises its price target

March 01, 2024 at 04:28 am EST

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' recommendation on CRH, with a price target raised from $85 to $95, based on its new estimates for the Irish building materials group and updated market data.



The research firm justifies its positive opinion by its M&A expertise, as well as its positioning upstream of projects proposing "solutions rather than products to build more cheaply and sustainably".



Oddo BHF also highlights the infrastructure program (Job Act) and the IRA (relocation of production facilities), as well as an attractive valuation and the continuation of its share buyback program ($300 million).



