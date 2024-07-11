CRH : 'an attractive entry point' according to UBS
'We believe that the stock's recent pullback offers an attractive entry point into CRH. We expect forecasts to be maintained, as are results' says UBS.
CRH has confirmed its full-year adjusted Ebitda target of between $6.55 and $6.85 billion.
The group, which has completed a $2.1 billion acquisition in the Texas cement business, says it has identified potential synergies of $60 million on an annualized basis from the deal.
