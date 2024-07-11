CRH : 'an attractive entry point' according to UBS

UBS reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on the stock, but lowers its target price to 7500 pence (from 7640 pence), which represents a potential upside of 27%.



'We believe that the stock's recent pullback offers an attractive entry point into CRH. We expect forecasts to be maintained, as are results' says UBS.



CRH has confirmed its full-year adjusted Ebitda target of between $6.55 and $6.85 billion.



The group, which has completed a $2.1 billion acquisition in the Texas cement business, says it has identified potential synergies of $60 million on an annualized basis from the deal.



