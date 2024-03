CRH: in the green with brokerage comments

CRH is up nearly 1% in London, on the back of favorable comments from Oddo BHF, which reiterates its 'outperform' recommendation, with a price target raised from $85 to $95, on the Irish building materials group's shares.



The research firm highlights the company's M&A expertise, its infrastructure program (Job Act) and IRA (relocation of production facilities) in the USA, as well as its attractive valuation.



