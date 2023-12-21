CRH PLC - Dublin-based building materials - Launches new USD300 million tranche of share buyback, as part of a USD3 billion programme announced in March. New buyback starts on Thursday and will run until no later than February 28. It will be run by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. CRH notes it has returned USD7 billion in the form of share buybacks since May 2018.
Current stock price: 5,356.00 pence for GBP38.08 billion market capitalisation
12-month change: up 62%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.