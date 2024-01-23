CRH : price target raised by UBS

UBS reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on CRH, with a price target raised from 5560 to 6350 pence, a new target that holds 18% upside potential for the Irish building materials supplier's shares.



CRH has performed well, but its inclusion in indexes and its upgrading to the multiple levels of its US peers should continue to drive the share upwards", the broker believes in the summary of its note.



