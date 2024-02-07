CRH plc, the leading provider of building materials solutions, today announces the impact of the transition to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) on its results previously prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the financial years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

Equivalent transition impact disclosures will be provided for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 on February 29, 2024.

Please note that the Company's most recently published outlook guidance provided to the market on November 21, 2023, in respect of the year ended December 31, 2023, was issued on an IFRS basis.

Financial restatements under U.S. GAAP for full-year 2021 and 2022, including IFRS to U.S. GAAP reconciliations, are now available on www.crh.com.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH’s unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH’s shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

