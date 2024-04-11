CRH plc, a leading provider of building materials solutions, today provides quarterly information under U.S. GAAP for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

Quarterly financial information is now available at Appendix 1 and at www.crh.com.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is a leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing approximately 78,500 people at approximately 3,390 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH’s unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH’s shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

Appendix 1 - Quarterly Financial Information

The following financial information represents a quarterly breakdown of the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the year ended December 31, 2023. The full audited Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the year ended December 31, 2023, including notes thereto, are included as a part of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Consolidated Statements of Income (In $ millions, except share and per share data) Unaudited, for the three months ended Audited, for the year ended March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Product revenues 5,338 7,431 7,157 6,230 26,156 Service revenues 1,089 2,278 2,971 2,455 8,793 Total revenues 6,427 9,709 10,128 8,685 34,949 Cost of product revenues (3,744) (3,932) (3,609) (3,456) (14,741) Cost of service revenues (1,064) (2,147) (2,756) (2,278) (8,245) Total cost of revenues (4,808) (6,079) (6,365) (5,734) (22,986) Gross profit 1,619 3,630 3,763 2,951 11,963 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,622) (2,035) (1,990) (1,839) (7,486) Gain on disposal of long-lived assets 5 18 15 28 66 Loss on impairments – – – (357) (357) Operating income 2 1,613 1,788 783 4,186 Interest income 40 36 62 68 206 Interest expense (81) (73) (131) (91) (376) Other nonoperating income (expense), net – 2 1 (5) (2) (Loss) income before income tax expense and income from equity method investments (39) 1,578 1,720 755 4,014 Income tax benefit (expense) 14 (379) (416) (144) (925) (Loss) income from equity method investments (6) 13 14 (38) (17) Net (loss) income (31) 1,212 1,318 573 3,072 Net (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (2) (10) (9) (7) (28) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 (3) (3) 135 134 Net (loss) income attributable to CRH plc (28) 1,199 1,306 701 3,178 (Loss) earnings per share attributable to CRH plc Basic ($0.05) $1.63 $1.81 $0.99 $4.36 Diluted ($0.05) $1.62 $1.80 $0.99 $4.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 742.9 734.7 718.2 700.5 723.9 Diluted 742.9 738.2 722.1 705.3 729.2

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In $ millions, except share data) Unaudited, as at Audited, as at March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,650 4,275 5,722 6,341 Accounts receivable, net 4,706 6,119 5,972 4,507 Inventories 4,458 4,276 4,191 4,291 Assets held for sale – – – 1,268 Other current assets 416 404 430 478 Total current assets 14,230 15,074 16,315 16,885 Property, plant and equipment, net 17,997 18,155 18,103 17,841 Equity method investments 655 672 665 620 Goodwill 9,308 9,338 9,545 9,158 Intangible assets, net 1,094 1,061 1,074 1,041 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,192 1,187 1,237 1,292 Other noncurrent assets 631 655 692 632 Total assets 45,107 46,142 47,631 47,469 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,627 3,553 2,954 3,149 Accrued expenses 2,079 2,335 2,457 2,296 Current portion of long-term debt 2,251 2,185 1,860 1,866 Operating lease liabilities 235 240 245 255 Liabilities held for sale – – – 375 Other current liabilities 2,063 1,358 1,675 2,072 Total current liabilities 9,255 9,671 9,191 10,013 Long-term debt 7,583 7,563 9,535 9,776 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,972 3,010 3,050 2,738 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,021 1,016 1,065 1,125 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,132 2,173 2,142 2,196 Total liabilities 22,963 23,433 24,983 25,848 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 307 313 320 333 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, €1.27 par value, 150,000 shares authorized and 50,000 shares issued and outstanding for 5% preferred stock and 872,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding for 7% 'A' preferred stock, as of March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, 2023 1 1 1 1 Common stock, €0.32 par value, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized, as of March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, 2023; 752,140,338 shares issued and outstanding, as of March 31 and June 30 and 750,725,468 and 734,519,598 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30 and December 31, 2023, respectively 302 302 302 296 Treasury stock, at cost (11,596,581, 24,158,408, 41,554,960 and 42,419,281 shares as of March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (487) (1,140) (2,132) (2,199) Additional paid-in capital 420 391 423 454 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (673) (625) (763) (616) Retained earnings 21,692 22,892 23,936 22,918 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to CRH plc shareholders 21,255 21,821 21,767 20,854 Noncontrolling interests 582 575 561 434 Total equity 21,837 22,396 22,328 21,288 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 45,107 46,142 47,631 47,469

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In $ millions) Unaudited Audited Three months ended March 31, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income (31) 1,181 2,499 3,072 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 384 785 1,187 1,633 Loss on impairments – – – 357 Share-based compensation 31 60 92 123 Gains on disposals from long-lived assets, net (5) (23) (38) (66) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 49 95 108 (64) Loss (income) from equity method investments 6 (7) (21) 17 Pension and other postretirement benefits net periodic benefit cost 8 14 22 31 Non-cash operating lease costs 69 138 212 293 Other items, net (3) 35 33 68 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (356) (1,758) (1,643) (164) Inventories (217) (22) 62 (60) Accounts payable (339) 558 (30) 144 Operating lease liabilities (70) (137) (204) (276) Other assets (21) (2) (5) 25 Other liabilities (164) 69 354 (72) Pension and other postretirement benefits contributions (12) (23) (34) (44) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (671) 963 2,594 5,017 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (332) (771) (1,175) (1,817) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (155) (198) (561) (640) Proceeds from divestitures and disposals of long-lived assets 6 42 64 104 Dividends received from equity method investments 8 12 23 44 Settlements of derivatives (2) 7 3 (1) Deferred divestiture consideration received – – 5 6 Other investing activities, net (17) (62) (88) (87) Net cash used in investing activities (492) (970) (1,729) (2,391)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In $ millions) Unaudited Audited Three months ended March 31, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2023 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt issuances 71 855 2,687 3,163 Payments on debt – (849) (940) (1,462) Settlements of derivatives 6 4 5 7 Payments of finance lease obligations (6) (12) (18) (26) Deferred and contingent acquisition consideration paid (4) (4) (8) (22) Dividends paid – (761) (761) (940) Distributions to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (13) (23) (35) (35) Transactions involving noncontrolling interests – – – (2) Repurchases of common stock (246) (959) (2,031) (3,067) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1 3 4 4 Net cash used in financing activities (191) (1,746) (1,097) (2,380) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 68 92 18 208 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,286) (1,661) (214) 454 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 5,936 5,936 5,936 5,936 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 4,650 4,275 5,722 6,390 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest (including finance leases) 54 201 244 418 Cash paid for income taxes 104 277 620 959 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents presented in the Consolidated Balance Sheets 4,650 4,275 5,722 6,341 Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale – – – 49 Total cash and cash equivalents presented on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4,650 4,275 5,722 6,390

Segment Information (In $ millions) Unaudited, for the three months ended Audited, for the year ended March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Revenues Americas Materials Solutions 1,895 4,164 5,080 4,296 15,435 Americas Building Solutions 1,661 2,148 1,738 1,470 7,017 Europe Materials Solutions 2,178 2,614 2,617 2,281 9,690 Europe Building Solutions 693 783 693 638 2,807 Total revenues 6,427 9,709 10,128 8,685 34,949 Adjusted EBITDA* Americas Materials Solutions (35) 935 1,284 875 3,059 Americas Building Solutions 301 474 391 276 1,442 Europe Materials Solutions 68 515 446 366 1,395 Europe Building Solutions 52 90 69 69 280 Total Adjusted EBITDA* 386 2,014 2,190 1,586 6,176 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Americas Materials Solutions 186 195 195 205 781 Americas Building Solutions 75 73 73 78 299 Europe Materials Solutions 101 111 112 140 464 Europe Building Solutions 22 22 22 23 89 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization 384 401 402 446 1,633 For the three months ended For the year ended Non-GAAP reconciliation (unaudited) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Net (loss) income (31) 1,212 1,318 573 3,072 Loss (income) from equity method investments 6 (13) (14) 38 17 Income tax (benefit) expense (14) 379 416 144 925 Pension income excluding current service cost component (i) – (2) (1) – (3) Other interest, net (i) – – – 5 5 Interest expense 81 73 131 91 376 Interest income (40) (36) (62) (68) (206) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 384 401 402 446 1,633 Loss on impairments (ii) – – – 357 357 Adjusted EBITDA* 386 2,014 2,190 1,586 6,176

(i) Pension income excluding current service cost component and other interest, net have been included in Other nonoperating income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (ii) For the year ended December 31, 2023, the total loss on impairments comprised of $62 million within Americas Materials Solutions and $295 million within Europe Materials Solutions. *Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, loss on impairments, gain/loss on divestitures, income/loss from equity method investments, substantial acquisition-related costs and pension expense/income excluding current service cost component. It is quoted by management in conjunction with other GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in their analysis of the performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA by segment is monitored by management in order to allocate resources between segments and to assess performance. Reconciliation to its nearest GAAP measure is presented above.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) (In $ millions, except share and per share data) Unaudited, for the three months ended Audited, for the year ended March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Numerator Net (loss) income (31) 1,212 1,318 573 3,072 Net (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (2) (10) (9) (7) (28) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 (3) (3) 135 134 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interests to redemption value (10) (2) (6) (6) (24) Net (loss) income attributable to CRH plc for EPS - basic and diluted (38) 1,197 1,300 695 3,154 Denominator Weighted average common shares outstanding – Basic (i) 742.9 734.7 718.2 700.5 723.9 Effect of dilutive employee share awards (ii) - 3.5 3.9 4.8 5.3 Weighted average common shares outstanding – Diluted 742.9 738.2 722.1 705.3 729.2 (Loss) earnings per share attributable to CRH plc Basic ($0.05) $1.63 $1.81 $0.99 $4.36 Diluted ($0.05) $1.62 $1.80 $0.99 $4.33

(i) The weighted average number of common shares included in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share has been adjusted to exclude shares repurchased and held by the Company as Treasury Stock given that these shares do not rank for dividend. (ii) Common shares that would only be issued contingent on certain conditions totaling 6,928,751, 5,700,540, 5,336,581 and 4,677,404 at March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, 2023, respectively, are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share where the conditions governing exercisability have not been satisfied as of the end of the reporting period or they are antidilutive for the periods presented. In periods of loss, shares that otherwise would have been included in our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding computation have been excluded.

Appendix 2 - Disclaimer

The financial information presented in this document does not constitute statutory financial statements for the purposes of Chapter 4 of Part 6 of the Companies Act 2014. The Company’s statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with IFRS, upon which the auditors expressed an unqualified opinion, were published on March 15, 2024 and are expected to be delivered to the Registrar of Companies of Ireland within 56 days of the annual return date in 2024.

