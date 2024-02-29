CRH: targets net income of E3.55 to E3.80 billion in 2024

Group revenues are set to reach $34.9 billion in 2023 (2022: $32.7 billion), up 7% on 2022, while organic revenues are up 3%. Income from continuing operations is up 14% on 2022 to $3.1 billion (2022: $2.7 billion).



EBITDA is up 15% to $6.2 billion (2022: $5.4 billion). Organic adjusted EBITDA is up 10% on 2022. CRH's profit margin from continuing operations is 8.8% (2022: 8.2%) and adjusted EBITDA margin is 17.7%

(2022: 16.5%).



Earnings per share from continuing operations are 22% higher than in 2022, at $4.36 (2022: $3.58). Earnings per share from continuing operations are 30% higher than in 2022, at $4.65 (2022: $3.58).



' Overall, we anticipate a favorable market environment and continued positive pricing momentum in 2024, driven by infrastructure investments and reindustrialization activities in our core markets in North America and Europe' says the group.



Management expects net income for fiscal 2024 of $3.55 to $3.80 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $6.55 bn to $6.85 bn.



