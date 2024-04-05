(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings and trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Puma VCT 13 PLC - venture capital trust - Further to an offer for subscription to raise up to GBP50.0 million, together with an over-allotment facility for up to a further GBP20.0 million, Puma has made a further allotment of 4.9 million shares. The shares were offered in the range of GBP1.26 to GBP1.30 per share. Following this allotment, the total number of shares in issue is 120.3 million.

Savannah Energy PLC - energy company with projects in Niger and Nigeria - Says completion of proposed acquisition of Petronas International Corporation Ltd's energy business in South Sudan, through the acquisition of Petronas Carigali Nile Ltd, remains subject to satisfying certain conditions. Namely, Savannah is waiting to receive written approval for the transaction from the Government of South Sudan. Following receipt of this, Savannah would then progress to finalise an AIM Admission Document to facilitate restoring its shares to trading on AIM.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC - venture capital trust investing in smaller companies with growth potential - For the year ended December 31, posts net asset value total return per share of 152.81 pence, down from 155.90p a year prior. NAV per share was 61.71p from 68.30p. Declares a final dividend of 1.75p per share.

CRH PLC - Dublin-based building materials - Director Siobhan Talbot buys 2,000 shares at USD84.51 each in New York on Wednesday for a total of USD169,020.

Supply@Me Capital PLC - fintech platform - Says that it has, along with a working group and external legal teams, been finalising a review of commercial contracts initially announced in February. Further meetings are planned for the rest of April, with the list of eligible remarketers identified by Banco BPM Spa to finalise a remarketing commitment with a producer of Italian cheeses, and a signed term sheet with the same remarketer. Further, SYME says it continues to make "solid progress" in structuring a security token framework with the CH Trading Hub, which will allow a first security token issuance up to USD100 million to be subscribed in tranche.

