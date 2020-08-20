Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  CRH plc    CRG   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/20 03:40:26 am
33.385 EUR   -0.07%
02:50aCRH : 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell Amid Coronavirus, Declares Dividend
DJ
02:08aCRH : Interim Results | 2020
PU
08/18CRH : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CRH : 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell Amid Coronavirus, Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 02:50am EDT

By Joe Hoppe

CRH PLC said Thursday it had a 33% fall in pretax profit for the first half of 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus and lower divestment profits, but declared a flat interim dividend.

The Ireland-based building-materials company said that pretax profit was $518 million, compared with $773 million from all operations in the first half of 2019. The company reported a pretax profit of $717 million from continuing operations.

CRH attributed the fall to lower profit on divestments compared with 2019.

Revenue fell to $12.22 billion, from $12.85 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--one of the company's preferred metrics--came to $1.59 billion compared with $1.62 billion in the year-prior period, and on the back of one-off, primarily coronavirus-related costs.

The board declared an interim dividend of 22 cents, flat with 2019.

The company said net debt as of June 30 was $7.8 billion, narrowed from $11.6 billion a year earlier.

The company said it expects like-for-like sales in the third quarter to fall slightly, but Ebitda to be in line with results the year before. CRH added the outlook for the fourth quarter and beyond was still uncertain due to coronavirus-related disruption.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CRH PLC
02:50aCRH : 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell Amid Coronavirus, Declares Dividend
DJ
02:08aCRH : Interim Results | 2020
PU
08/18CRH : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08/17CRH PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/12CRH : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
08/04Activist investor Cevian reduces stake in ABB to under 5%
RE
07/16CRH : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/10CRH : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07/03CRH : Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
07/02CRH : Credit Suisse takes a positive view
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 769 M 26 949 M 26 949 M
Net income 2020 1 187 M 1 405 M 1 405 M
Net Debt 2020 5 618 M 6 649 M 6 649 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 26 217 M 31 196 M 31 030 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 80 300
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,01 €
Last Close Price 33,41 €
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Senan Murphy Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Heather Ann McSharry Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC-6.34%31 196
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-11.78%17 038
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED3.80%16 126
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-24.12%13 381
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED35.17%13 125
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-19.80%12 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group