Press Release

CRH Announces Non-Executive Board Appointment

CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Mr. Badar Khan as a non-executive Director, with effect from 27 October 2021.

Mr. Khan (50), a dual British and United States citizen, is President of National Grid US, a major business segment of the leading energy transmission and distribution company, National Grid plc. Prior to this, Mr. Khan held a variety of roles in National Grid, including responsibility for strategy and innovation. Before joining National Grid he worked at Centrica plc (2003 to 2017), a leading international energy services and solutions company, where he held a variety of senior executive positions in the UK and US, and has prior experience in marketing, consulting and project management.

Mr. Khan holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Brunel University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Richie Boucher, Chairman of CRH, said: "We are delighted that Badar has joined the Board. His significant experience in capital intensive industries, managing and providing solutions for climate change and his deep knowledge of the North American business, economic and regulatory environment, will enhance the skills and expertise of the Board."

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

