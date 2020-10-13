Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/13 08:15:56 am
33.325 EUR   -0.85%
08:04aCRH : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/02CRH : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
09/30CRH : Finance Director Senan Murphy to Retire Next Year
DJ
CRH : Buy rating from JP Morgan

10/13/2020 | 08:04am EDT

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 37.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 23 671 M 27 894 M 27 894 M
Net income 2020 1 434 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
Net Debt 2020 5 341 M 6 294 M 6 294 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 26 298 M 31 059 M 30 989 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 80 300
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,82 €
Last Close Price 33,61 €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Senan Murphy Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Heather Ann McSharry Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC-5.78%31 059
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY4.24%19 879
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.43%16 942
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-3.39%16 823
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-12.96%13 250
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED16.32%11 014
