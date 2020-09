By Matteo Castia

CRH PLC said Wednesday that Finance Director Senan Murphy is retiring from his position next year.

The Ireland-based building-materials group said the board is starting a process to find a successor for Mr. Murphy, who will remain at the company until one is found.

Mr. Murphy will continue to serve as an adviser after a new finance director is appointed, the company added.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com