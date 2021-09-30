CRH : Notification of change in Director's details (Form 6-K)

Notification of change in Director's details
Pursuant to paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, CRH announces that Mr. Richard Fearon is a non-executive director of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, which has listed on the NASDAQ.
Enquiries:
Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344 340
Disclaimer
CRH plc published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.