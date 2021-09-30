Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 09/30 06:40:00 am
40.78 EUR   -0.12%
06:32aENCLOSURE : CRH Continues Share Buyback Programme (Form 6-K)
PU
06:22aCRH : Notification of change in Director's details (Form 6-K)
PU
06:22aCRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRH : Notification of change in Director's details (Form 6-K)

09/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification of change in Director's details
Pursuant to paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, CRH announces that Mr. Richard Fearon is a non-executive director of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, which has listed on the NASDAQ.
Enquiries:
Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344 340

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRH PLC
06:32aENCLOSURE : CRH Continues Share Buyback Programme (Form 6-K)
PU
06:22aCRH : Notification of change in Director's details (Form 6-K)
PU
06:22aCRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
02:12aCRH : Continues Share Buyback Programme
PU
09/29European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/20CRH : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/17European ADRs Down Nearly 2% Friday as Mining, Steel Shares Drop
MT
09/17CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09CRH PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 456 M 29 529 M 29 529 M
Net income 2021 1 978 M 2 294 M 2 294 M
Net Debt 2021 4 466 M 5 180 M 5 180 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 31 703 M 36 830 M 36 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 77 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 40,83 €
Average target price 50,11 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary K. Rhinehart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC20.02%36 830
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED41.16%28 975
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY17.16%23 054
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.86%22 069
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG5.82%14 790
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED79.98%14 760