Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 09/17 06:32:30 am
43.28 EUR   -1.32%
06:12aCRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09CRH PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)

09/17/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 15th September 2021, it transferred to participants in an employee share scheme 1,116 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 17,116,359 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 778,023,973.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340

_______________________________

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRH PLC
06:12aCRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09CRH PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/02CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
08/27CRH : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/27CRH : Berenberg Boosts CRH PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/27ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Cummins, Dollar Tree, Five Below, HP, Workday...
08/27CRH : EPS ($ cent) 100.1c +95% (Form 6-K)
PU
08/27CRH : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/27CRH : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 370 M 29 885 M 29 885 M
Net income 2021 1 969 M 2 320 M 2 320 M
Net Debt 2021 4 362 M 5 138 M 5 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 34 114 M 40 134 M 40 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 77 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 43,86 €
Average target price 50,12 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary K. Rhinehart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC28.92%40 134
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED46.85%30 436
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY16.33%22 891
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.27.23%22 087
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG11.14%15 783
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED70.12%14 087