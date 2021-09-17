CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 15th September 2021, it transferred to participants in an employee share scheme 1,116 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 17,116,359 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 778,023,973.

Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340





