CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 15th September 2021, it transferred to participants in an employee share scheme 1,116 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 17,116,359 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 778,023,973.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
Disclaimer
CRH plc published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.