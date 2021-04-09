Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  CRH plc    CRG   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 04/09 08:25:13 am
40.71 EUR   +1.04%
08:16aCRH  : Directors retiring and seeking re-election
PU
02:58aCRH  : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
04/01European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRH : Directors retiring and seeking re-election

04/09/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AGM 2021

Directors retiring and seeking re-election

Directors retiring and seeking re-election | AGM 2021

Richie Boucher

Chairman

Appointed to the Board: March 2018

Nationality: Irish  Age: 62

Skills and experience:

Richie has extensive experience in all aspects of financial services and was Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland Group plc between February 2009 and October 2017. He also held a number of key senior management roles within Bank of Ireland, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank. He is a past President of the Institute of Banking in Ireland and of the Irish Banking Federation.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from Trinity College, Dublin; Fellow of the Institute of Banking in Ireland.

External appointments:

Listed: Director of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., a global real estate investment company.

Non-listed: Non-executive Director of Clonbio Group Limited, which manufactures sustainable bio products and produces renewable energy.

Board renewal and diversity

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Appointed to the Board: January 2009

Nationality: Irish  Age: 58

Skills and experience:

Albert joined CRH in 1998. Prior to joining CRH, he was Chief Operating Officer with a private equity group. While at CRH he has held a variety of senior positions, including Finance Director of the Europe Materials Division, Group Development Director and Managing Director of Europe Materials. He became Chief Operating Officer in January 2009 and was appointed Group Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2014.

Qualifications: FCPA, MBA, MBS. External appointments:

Listed: Non-executive Director of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world.

Non-listed: Not applicable.

Gillian L. Platt

Senior Independent Director

Appointed to the Board: January 2017

Nationality: Canadian  Age: 67

Skills and experience:

During the course of her executive career, Gillian has held a number of senior leadership positions in a variety of industries, geographies and roles including human resources, corporate affairs and strategy. Most recently she was Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Finning International, Inc. (the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer) with global responsibility for human resources, talent development and communications. She previously held senior executive roles at Aviva, the multinational insurance company, as Executive Vice President Human Resources and Executive Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario and

a Masters of Education from the University of Toronto.

External appointments:

Listed: Non-executive Director and Chair of the Management Resources

  • Compensation Committee of Interfor Corporation, a Canadian listed company, which is one of the world's largest providers of lumber.

Non-listed: Not applicable.

CRH is committed to ensuring that the Board is sufficiently diverse and appropriately balanced. In its work in the area of Board renewal and succession planning, the Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee looks at the following four criteria when considering non-executive Director roles:

  • international business experience, particularly in the regions in which the Group operates or into which it intends to expand;
  • skills, knowledge and expertise (including education or professional background) in areas relevant to the operation of the Board;
  • diversity in all aspects, including nationality, gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths; and
  • the need for an appropriately sized Board During the ongoing process of Board renewal, each, or a combination, of these factors can take priority.

To date, the Board has not set any policy regarding age.

The nationalities for each of the Directors presenting for re-election are set out above and each has classified their ethnic background as white European heritage. The ages of the Directors seeking re-election at the 2021 Annual General Meeting range from 54 to 67, which the Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee believes is appropriate at the current time.

Directors retiring and seeking re-election | AGM 2021

Caroline Dowling

Non-executive Director

Appointed to the Board: March 2021

Nationality: Irish  Age: 54

Skills and experience:

Caroline was until her retirement in February 2018 a Business Group President of Flex, an industry leading Fortune 500 company with operations in 30 countries. In this role she led the Telecommunications, Enterprise Compute, Networking and Cloud Data Center and was also responsible for managing the Global Services Division, supporting complex supply chains.

Prior to this, Caroline held a range of senior executive roles in Flex, including responsibility for development & strategy, marketing, retail & technical services and global sales.

External appointments:

Listed: Non-executive Director of DCC plc; IMI plc

Non-listed: Non-executive Director of Orion SCM, Inc, a US-based software firm.

Richard Fearon

Non-executive Director

Appointed to the Board: December 2020

Nationality: United States  Age: 64

Skills and experience:

Richard is currently the Vice Chairman and Chief Financial and Planning Officer of Eaton Corporation plc, a global power management company, roles he has held since 2009 and 2002, respectively. He has responsibility and oversight for a number of key operational and strategic functions at Eaton, including accounting, control, corporate development, information systems, internal audit, investor relations, strategic planning, tax and treasury functions. He will retire as an executive and from the Board of Eaton at the end of March 2021. Prior to joining Eaton,

he served in development and strategic planning management positions at several large diversified companies, including as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Transamerica Corporation, General Manager of Corporate Development for Singapore-based NatSteel Ltd and Director of Strategic Planning at The Walt Disney Company. He has also served as a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, Booz Allen Hamilton and Willow Place Partners.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University; Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School; and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.

External appointments:

Listed: Director of Eaton Corporation plc; Non-executive and Lead Director of Avient Corporation; and Director of Crown Holdings, Inc.

Non-listed: Not applicable.

Johan Karlström

Non-executive Director

Appointed to the Board: September 2019

Nationality: Swedish  Age: 64

Skills and experience:

Johan was President and Chief Executive Officer of Skanska AB, a leading multinational construction and project development company until 2017. Over a thirty-year career with Skanska, he held a variety of leadership roles in Europe and America, before becoming President and Chief Executive in 2008. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of BPA (now Bravida), a listed mechanical and installation group from 1996 to 2000.

Qualifications: Masters degree in Engineering from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden.

External appointments:

Listed: Non-executive Director of Sandvik AB.

Non-listed: Not applicable.

Directors retiring and seeking re-election | AGM 2021

Shaun Kelly

Non-executive Director

Appointed to the Board: December 2019

Nationality: Dual United States and Irish 

Age: 61

Skills and experience:

Shaun was until September 2019, the Global Chief Operating Officer of KPMG International, where he was responsible for the execution of the firm's global strategy and for the delivery of various global initiatives. Over a thirty-year career with KPMG, the majority of which was spent in the US, he held a variety of senior leadership positions, including Partner in Charge, US Transaction Services (2001- 2005), Vice Chair and Head of US Tax (2005 to 2010) and Vice Chair Operations and Chief Operating Officer Americas (2010 to 2015), before his appointment as Global Chief Operating Officer in 2015.

Qualifications: Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and a US Certified Public Accountant; Bachelor of Commerce and Diploma in Professional Accounting from University College Dublin; and an honorary doctorate from Queen's University Belfast.

External appointments:

Listed: Not applicable.

Non-listed: Non-executive Director of Park Indemnity Limited. Shaun holds a number of non-profit board memberships.

Lamar McKay

Non-executive Director

Appointed to the Board: December 2020

Nationality: United States  Age: 62

Skills and experience:

Lamar was until July 2020 Chief Transition Officer of BP plc. During a 40 year career in Amoco and subsequently with BP, following the merger of the two companies, Lamar held a variety of senior executive roles, including responsibility for BP's interests

in the TNK-BP joint venture, Chairman and CEO of BP Americas (during which period he acted as President of the Gulf Coast Restoration Organisation and Chief Executive Officer for BP's world-wide Upstream Division). From April 2016 to February 2020 he was Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of BP, a role in which

he had a wide range of accountabilities, including safety, operational risk, legal affairs, technology, economic insight, long range planning and strategy with the latter responsibilities particularly influencing capital allocation planning and BP's sustainability initiatives.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University.

External appointments:

Listed: Non-executive Director of Apache Corporation.

Non-listed: Not applicable.

Directors retiring and seeking re-election | AGM 2021

Mary K. Rhinehart

Non-executive Director

Appointed to the Board: October 2018

Nationality: United States  Age: 62

Skills and experience:

Mary is Chairman of Johns Manville Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, which is a leading global manufacturer of premium-quality building products and engineered specialty materials. Over 40 years with Johns Manville she has held a wide range of global leadership roles, encompassing responsibility for business management and strategic business development and was also Chief Financial Officer. Mary was until recently a non-executive Director of Ply Gem Holdings Inc., a leader in exterior building products in North America, and lead Director of CoBiz Financial Inc.

Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Colorado; MBA from the University of Denver.

External appointments:

Listed: Not applicable.

Non-listed: Chairman of Johns Manville Corporation; non-executive Director of Graphic Packaging Holding Company and member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Denver.

Siobhán Talbot

Non-executive Director

Appointed to the Board: December 2018

Nationality: Irish  Age: 57

Skills and experience:

Siobhán is Group Managing Director of Glanbia plc, a global nutrition company with operations in 32 countries, a position she has held since 2013. She has been a member of the Glanbia Board since 2009 and was previously Finance Director, a role which encompassed responsibility for Glanbia's strategic planning. Prior

to joining Glanbia, she worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dublin and Sydney.

Qualifications: Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland; Bachelor of Commerce; and a Diploma in Professional Accounting from University College Dublin.

External appointments:

Listed: Group Managing Director of Glanbia plc.

Non-listed: Director of the Irish Business Employers Confederation (IBEC).

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRH PLC
08:16aCRH  : Directors retiring and seeking re-election
PU
02:58aCRH  : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
04/01European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
03/26CRH  : Moody's Confirms CRH At Baa1 On Product Diversification, Strong Liquidity..
MT
03/25CRH  : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03/24CRH PLC  : Security operations
CO
03/23CRH  : to Appoint New Finance Director in June
MT
03/23CRH PLC  : Security operations
CO
03/23CRH PLC  : Nomination
CO
03/22CRH PLC  : Security operations
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 192 M 28 764 M 28 764 M
Net income 2021 1 758 M 2 090 M 2 090 M
Net Debt 2021 3 993 M 4 748 M 4 748 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 31 662 M 37 683 M 37 645 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 77 100
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,56 €
Last Close Price 40,29 €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Senan Murphy Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Heather Ann McSharry Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC18.43%37 683
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED31.83%26 956
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY14.86%22 599
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.20.32%21 282
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG25.68%18 170
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED28.76%13 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ