CRH : Directors retiring and seeking re-election

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AGM 2021 Directors retiring and seeking re-election Directors retiring and seeking re-election | AGM 2021 Richie Boucher Chairman Appointed to the Board: March 2018 Nationality: Irish Age: 62 Skills and experience: Richie has extensive experience in all aspects of financial services and was Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland Group plc between February 2009 and October 2017. He also held a number of key senior management roles within Bank of Ireland, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank. He is a past President of the Institute of Banking in Ireland and of the Irish Banking Federation. Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from Trinity College, Dublin; Fellow of the Institute of Banking in Ireland. External appointments: Listed: Director of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., a global real estate investment company. Non-listed: Non-executive Director of Clonbio Group Limited, which manufactures sustainable bio products and produces renewable energy. Board renewal and diversity Albert Manifold Chief Executive Appointed to the Board: January 2009 Nationality: Irish Age: 58 Skills and experience: Albert joined CRH in 1998. Prior to joining CRH, he was Chief Operating Officer with a private equity group. While at CRH he has held a variety of senior positions, including Finance Director of the Europe Materials Division, Group Development Director and Managing Director of Europe Materials. He became Chief Operating Officer in January 2009 and was appointed Group Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2014. Qualifications: FCPA, MBA, MBS. External appointments: Listed: Non-executive Director of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Non-listed: Not applicable. Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Director Appointed to the Board: January 2017 Nationality: Canadian Age: 67 Skills and experience: During the course of her executive career, Gillian has held a number of senior leadership positions in a variety of industries, geographies and roles including human resources, corporate affairs and strategy. Most recently she was Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Finning International, Inc. (the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer) with global responsibility for human resources, talent development and communications. She previously held senior executive roles at Aviva, the multinational insurance company, as Executive Vice President Human Resources and Executive Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development. Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario and a Masters of Education from the University of Toronto. External appointments: Listed: Non-executive Director and Chair of the Management Resources Compensation Committee of Interfor Corporation, a Canadian listed company, which is one of the world's largest providers of lumber. Non-listed: Not applicable. CRH is committed to ensuring that the Board is sufficiently diverse and appropriately balanced. In its work in the area of Board renewal and succession planning, the Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee looks at the following four criteria when considering non-executive Director roles: international business experience, particularly in the regions in which the Group operates or into which it intends to expand;

skills, knowledge and expertise (including education or professional background) in areas relevant to the operation of the Board;

diversity in all aspects, including nationality, gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths; and

the need for an appropriately sized Board During the ongoing process of Board renewal, each, or a combination, of these factors can take priority. To date, the Board has not set any policy regarding age. The nationalities for each of the Directors presenting for re-election are set out above and each has classified their ethnic background as white European heritage. The ages of the Directors seeking re-election at the 2021 Annual General Meeting range from 54 to 67, which the Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee believes is appropriate at the current time. Directors retiring and seeking re-election | AGM 2021 Caroline Dowling Non-executive Director Appointed to the Board: March 2021 Nationality: Irish Age: 54 Skills and experience: Caroline was until her retirement in February 2018 a Business Group President of Flex, an industry leading Fortune 500 company with operations in 30 countries. In this role she led the Telecommunications, Enterprise Compute, Networking and Cloud Data Center and was also responsible for managing the Global Services Division, supporting complex supply chains. Prior to this, Caroline held a range of senior executive roles in Flex, including responsibility for development & strategy, marketing, retail & technical services and global sales. External appointments: Listed: Non-executive Director of DCC plc; IMI plc Non-listed: Non-executive Director of Orion SCM, Inc, a US-based software firm. Richard Fearon Non-executive Director Appointed to the Board: December 2020 Nationality: United States Age: 64 Skills and experience: Richard is currently the Vice Chairman and Chief Financial and Planning Officer of Eaton Corporation plc, a global power management company, roles he has held since 2009 and 2002, respectively. He has responsibility and oversight for a number of key operational and strategic functions at Eaton, including accounting, control, corporate development, information systems, internal audit, investor relations, strategic planning, tax and treasury functions. He will retire as an executive and from the Board of Eaton at the end of March 2021. Prior to joining Eaton, he served in development and strategic planning management positions at several large diversified companies, including as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Transamerica Corporation, General Manager of Corporate Development for Singapore-based NatSteel Ltd and Director of Strategic Planning at The Walt Disney Company. He has also served as a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, Booz Allen Hamilton and Willow Place Partners. Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University; Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School; and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School. External appointments: Listed: Director of Eaton Corporation plc; Non-executive and Lead Director of Avient Corporation; and Director of Crown Holdings, Inc. Non-listed: Not applicable. Johan Karlström Non-executive Director Appointed to the Board: September 2019 Nationality: Swedish Age: 64 Skills and experience: Johan was President and Chief Executive Officer of Skanska AB, a leading multinational construction and project development company until 2017. Over a thirty-year career with Skanska, he held a variety of leadership roles in Europe and America, before becoming President and Chief Executive in 2008. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of BPA (now Bravida), a listed mechanical and installation group from 1996 to 2000. Qualifications: Masters degree in Engineering from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden. External appointments: Listed: Non-executive Director of Sandvik AB. Non-listed: Not applicable. Directors retiring and seeking re-election | AGM 2021 Shaun Kelly Non-executive Director Appointed to the Board: December 2019 Nationality: Dual United States and Irish Age: 61 Skills and experience: Shaun was until September 2019, the Global Chief Operating Officer of KPMG International, where he was responsible for the execution of the firm's global strategy and for the delivery of various global initiatives. Over a thirty-year career with KPMG, the majority of which was spent in the US, he held a variety of senior leadership positions, including Partner in Charge, US Transaction Services (2001- 2005), Vice Chair and Head of US Tax (2005 to 2010) and Vice Chair Operations and Chief Operating Officer Americas (2010 to 2015), before his appointment as Global Chief Operating Officer in 2015. Qualifications: Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and a US Certified Public Accountant; Bachelor of Commerce and Diploma in Professional Accounting from University College Dublin; and an honorary doctorate from Queen's University Belfast. External appointments: Listed: Not applicable. Non-listed: Non-executive Director of Park Indemnity Limited. Shaun holds a number of non-profit board memberships. Lamar McKay Non-executive Director Appointed to the Board: December 2020 Nationality: United States Age: 62 Skills and experience: Lamar was until July 2020 Chief Transition Officer of BP plc. During a 40 year career in Amoco and subsequently with BP, following the merger of the two companies, Lamar held a variety of senior executive roles, including responsibility for BP's interests in the TNK-BP joint venture, Chairman and CEO of BP Americas (during which period he acted as President of the Gulf Coast Restoration Organisation and Chief Executive Officer for BP's world-wide Upstream Division). From April 2016 to February 2020 he was Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of BP, a role in which he had a wide range of accountabilities, including safety, operational risk, legal affairs, technology, economic insight, long range planning and strategy with the latter responsibilities particularly influencing capital allocation planning and BP's sustainability initiatives. Qualifications: Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University. External appointments: Listed: Non-executive Director of Apache Corporation. Non-listed: Not applicable. Directors retiring and seeking re-election | AGM 2021 Mary K. Rhinehart Non-executive Director Appointed to the Board: October 2018 Nationality: United States Age: 62 Skills and experience: Mary is Chairman of Johns Manville Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, which is a leading global manufacturer of premium-quality building products and engineered specialty materials. Over 40 years with Johns Manville she has held a wide range of global leadership roles, encompassing responsibility for business management and strategic business development and was also Chief Financial Officer. Mary was until recently a non-executive Director of Ply Gem Holdings Inc., a leader in exterior building products in North America, and lead Director of CoBiz Financial Inc. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Colorado; MBA from the University of Denver. External appointments: Listed: Not applicable. Non-listed: Chairman of Johns Manville Corporation; non-executive Director of Graphic Packaging Holding Company and member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Denver. Siobhán Talbot Non-executive Director Appointed to the Board: December 2018 Nationality: Irish Age: 57 Skills and experience: Siobhán is Group Managing Director of Glanbia plc, a global nutrition company with operations in 32 countries, a position she has held since 2013. She has been a member of the Glanbia Board since 2009 and was previously Finance Director, a role which encompassed responsibility for Glanbia's strategic planning. Prior to joining Glanbia, she worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dublin and Sydney. Qualifications: Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland; Bachelor of Commerce; and a Diploma in Professional Accounting from University College Dublin. External appointments: Listed: Group Managing Director of Glanbia plc. Non-listed: Director of the Irish Business Employers Confederation (IBEC). 