  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 06/28 11:38:57 am
42.7 EUR   -2.62%
05:00pCRH  : Standard form for notification of major holdings (Form 6-K)
PU
02:07aCRH  : completes latest phase of Share Buyback Programme
PU
06/25CRH  : Berenberg Upgrades CRH to Buy from Hold
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRH : Standard form for notification of major holdings (Form 6-K)

06/28/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
CRH Plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
Baillie Gifford & Co
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
Baillie Gifford & Co and Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited as discretionary managers for their clients.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
24.06.2021
6. Date on which issuer notified:
25.06.2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
3%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Below 3%
N/A
Below 3%
782,643,835
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.01%
N/A
3.01%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofshares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE0001827041
Below 3%
Below 3%
SUBTOTAL A
Below 3%
Below 3%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Baillie Gifford & Co
Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at Edinburgh on 25th June 2021

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 20:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24 441 M 29 146 M 29 146 M
Net income 2021 1 830 M 2 183 M 2 183 M
Net Debt 2021 4 019 M 4 792 M 4 792 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 33 406 M 39 859 M 39 836 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 77 100
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,70 €
Average target price 47,31 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary K. Rhinehart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC28.89%40 996
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED30.92%26 931
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY19.76%23 563
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.26.52%22 407
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG23.13%17 863
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED62.40%13 346