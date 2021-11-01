CRH plc - Form 6-K

CRH plc

1st November 2021

Pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules, CRH plc hereby notifies the following in relation to Mr. Badar Khan who joined the Board with effect from 27th October 2021:

(a) in the last five years Mr. Khan has not been a director of any publicly quoted company.

(b) there are no details requiring disclosure in respect of the appointment of Mr. Khan under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6).

Contact:

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: +353 1 6344340



