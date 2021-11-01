CRH plc - Form 6-K

CRH plc
1st November 2021
Pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules, CRH plc hereby notifies the following in relation to Mr. Badar Khan who joined the Board with effect from 27th October 2021:
(a) in the last five years Mr. Khan has not been a director of any publicly quoted company.
(b) there are no details requiring disclosure in respect of the appointment of Mr. Khan under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6).
