    CRG   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 11/01 12:31:22 pm
41.89 EUR   +0.99%
CRH plc - Form 6-K

11/01/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
CRH plc
1st November 2021
Pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules, CRH plc hereby notifies the following in relation to Mr. Badar Khan who joined the Board with effect from 27th October 2021:
(a) in the last five years Mr. Khan has not been a director of any publicly quoted company.
(b) there are no details requiring disclosure in respect of the appointment of Mr. Khan under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6).
Contact:
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: +353 1 6344340

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 687 M 29 769 M 29 769 M
Net income 2021 1 981 M 2 295 M 2 295 M
Net Debt 2021 4 545 M 5 268 M 5 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 32 110 M 37 130 M 37 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 77 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,48 €
Average target price 50,16 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary K. Rhinehart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC21.93%37 130
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED44.40%29 381
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY28.19%25 225
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.38.34%24 504
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED85.49%15 080
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG6.40%14 715