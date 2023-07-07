CCRH plc is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.75,800 people at over 3,130 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, a leading heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of positions in Asia and South America. CRH plc manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures.

Sector Construction Materials