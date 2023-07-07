CRH : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 02:04 am
JP Morgan analyst Elodie Rall maintains his Buy rating on the stock.
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:25 2023-07-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4188.00 GBX
|-2.42%
|-2.76%
|+26.95%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+26.95%
|38 496 M $
|+20.71%
|29 291 M $
|+24.49%
|29 006 M $
|+30.42%
|27 314 M $
|+107.50%
|22 009 M $
|+31.76%
|14 198 M $
|+2.38%
|14 025 M $
|-17.66%
|10 348 M $
|+51.02%
|9 548 M $
|-28.55%
|5 068 M $