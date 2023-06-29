Publication of Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31st December 2022

In accordance with the EU Accounting (2013/34/EU) and Transparency (2004/109/EU) Directives, as amended and transposed into Irish Law, and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, a Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31st December 2022 (the "Report") was published on the CRH website, www.crh.com earlier today, 29th June 2023, and will be filed with the Companies Registration Office in Ireland and the UK Financial Conduct Authority shortly. A copy of the Report is available here:

https://www.crh.com/media/4870/2022-payments-to-governments-report.pdf

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

